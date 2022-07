Truck Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Truck Festival 2022 takes place this weekend. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty 3. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 4. Luke Brennan/Getty Images 5. Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The festival, which takes place on in Hill Farm, Oxfordshire, takes place this weekend. Find out who's on the line-up and what the stage times are.

Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, playing host to artists from across the musical spectrum.

The festival, which takes place in Oxfordshire's Hill Farm from from 21st - 24th July, is set to be a big one -with a whopping five headliners in total.

Find out who's playing Truck Festival 2022 and what the stage times are here.

When does Truck Festival 2022 take place?

Truck Festival takes place from 21st - 24th July 2022.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2022?

Truck Festival will see Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender and The Kooks and Kasabian headline.

Truck Festival 2022: Thursday 21st July stage times

Main Stage

Blossoms - 9pm

Black Honey - 7.30pm

Vistas - 6.30pm

Phoebe Green - 5.30pm

Brooke Combe - 4.30pm

CARSICK - 3.30pm

Truck Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Main Stage

Bombay Bicycle Club - 9.45pm

Sigrid - 8.00pm

Sea Girls - 6.45pm

Spector - 5.30pm

Noisy - 4.30pm

Only The Poets - 3.30pm

Lauran Hibbard - 2.30pm

Joely - 1.30pm

Chiika - 12.30pm

Market Stage

Sundara Karma - 8.45pm

Cassia - 7.15pm

Just Mustard - 6.15pm

Oscar Lang - 5.00pm

April - 4.00pm

CVC - 3.00pm

Yard Act - 2.00pm

Borts - 1.00pm

The Nest

The Subways - 8.45pm

Pulled Apart By Horses - 7.15pm

Dream Nails - 6.15pm

Orchards - 5.00pm

Loose Articles - 4.00pm

Ditz - 3.00pm

Me Rex - 2.00pm

Beach Riot - 1.00pm

Truck Festival 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times

Main Stage

Sam Fender - 9.45pm

The Kooks - 7.45pm

Kelis - 6.30pm

Sports Team - 5.30pm

Baby Queen - 4.30pm

Abbie Ozard - 3.30pm

Emma Hunter - 2.30pm

Oxford Symphony Orchestra - 12.45pm

Market Stage

Shame - 8.45pm

The Big Moon - 7.15pm

The Murder Capital - 6.00pm

Do Nothing - 5.00pm

Folly Group - 4.00pm

Matilda Mann - 3.00pm

Courting - 2.00pm

Deep Tan - 1.00pm

Lime Garden - 12.15pm

Been Stellar - 11.30am

The Nest

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 8.45pm

Jaws - 7.15pm

Bloxx - 6.00pm

The Goa Express 5.00pm

Kynsy 4.00pm

Coach Party - 3.00pm

Chappaqua Wrestling - 2.00pm

Wax Works - 1.00pm

Deuxes - 12.15pm

Daze - 11.30am

Truck Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Main Stage

Kasabian - 9.30pm

Easy Life - 7.45pm

Inhaler - 6.30pm

Jade Bird - 5.15pm

The Magic Gang - 4.15pm

Bleach Lab - 3.15pm

Grandmas House - 2.15pm

Venus Grrrls - 1.15pm

Mr Motivator - 12.00pm

Market Stage

Palace - 8.30pm

Sam Ryder - 7pm

Orla Gartland - 5.45pm

Kawala - 4.45pm

The Clockworks - 3.45pm

Swim School - 2.45pm

Second Thoughts - 1.45pm

Pixey - 12.45pm

Headboy - 11.45am

The Nest