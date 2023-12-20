Johnny Marr warns fans of "fake" AI-generated voice messages posing as him

Johnny Marr has issued a warning to fans. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Smiths guitarist has revealed that people are using AI to assume his identity.

Johnny Marr has shared a warning over fake voice messages.

The former Smiths guitarist has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning to his followers about people targeting them with AI-generated messages, pretending to be the Manchester rocker.

He wrote: "Just a warning to people to watch out for fake messages from me generated by AI, including voice messages. If anyone receives one please send them my details as I’d quite like to have a dialogue with AI Johnny, who I really hope isn’t actually smarter than me…than I."

Some of his fans did find the funny side of the message, with one writing: "I’ve heard Johnny AI plays a mean guitar," while another added: "Johnny mAirr"

Another asked: "Would AI Johnny get on with AI Morrissey thats the real question".

Johnny Marr caps off a busy 2023 after releasing his Top 10 album, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, featuring a collection of his solo works and his Marr's Guitars book back in October.

The legendary guitarist also celebrated the first 10 years of his solo career by launching A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra.

The duo of exclusive homecoming concerts at the brand new Manchester's Aviva Studios in December saw Marr joined by a 30-piece orchestra - led by conductor Fiona Brice and comprised of musicians from across the North.

Johnny Marr performs at A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra at Aviva Studios in Manchester. Picture: Pat Graham

The extended live band treated fans to a set list of music from across JohnnyMarr’s entire recording career, and an abundance of surprise hits, including The Smiths’ classic Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me, Johnny’s first live performance of the song since 2019.

Johnny Marr has already plotted in dates for next year, playing a UK tour in spring 2024 which includes a date at London's Eventim Apollo.

See Johnny Marr's 2024 UK dates so far:

Tuesday 2nd April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 3rd April - Glasgow, Barrowlands

Friday 5th April - Leeds, O2 Academy

Saturday 6th April - Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 7th April - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls

Tuesday 9th April - Cardiff, Great Hall

Wednesday 10th April - Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 12th April - London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday 13th April - Brighton Dome

Sunday 14th April - Nottingham, Rock City

The How Soon Is Now? legend will also play festival dates next summer and outdoor gigs, which include a support slot for New Order's homecoming gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park in August.

Visit johnnmarr.com to see his full dates.