Johnny Marr warns fans of "fake" AI-generated voice messages posing as him

20 December 2023, 10:44 | Updated: 20 December 2023, 11:14

Johnny Marr 2022
Johnny Marr has issued a warning to fans. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Smiths guitarist has revealed that people are using AI to assume his identity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Marr has shared a warning over fake voice messages.

The former Smiths guitarist has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning to his followers about people targeting them with AI-generated messages, pretending to be the Manchester rocker.

He wrote: "Just a warning to people to watch out for fake messages from me generated by AI, including voice messages. If anyone receives one please send them my details as I’d quite like to have a dialogue with AI Johnny, who I really hope isn’t actually smarter than me…than I."

Some of his fans did find the funny side of the message, with one writing: "I’ve heard Johnny AI plays a mean guitar," while another added: "Johnny mAirr"

Another asked: "Would AI Johnny get on with AI Morrissey thats the real question".

Johnny Marr caps off a busy 2023 after releasing his Top 10 album, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, featuring a collection of his solo works and his Marr's Guitars book back in October.

The legendary guitarist also celebrated the first 10 years of his solo career by launching A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra.

The duo of exclusive homecoming concerts at the brand new Manchester's Aviva Studios in December saw Marr joined by a 30-piece orchestra - led by conductor Fiona Brice and comprised of musicians from across the North.

Johnny Marr assembled a 30-piece orchestra for A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra at Aviva Studios in Manchester
Johnny Marr performs at A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra at Aviva Studios in Manchester. Picture: Pat Graham

The extended live band treated fans to a set list of music from across JohnnyMarr’s entire recording career, and an abundance of surprise hits, including The Smiths’ classic Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me, Johnny’s first live performance of the song since 2019.

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

Johnny Marr has already plotted in dates for next year, playing a UK tour in spring 2024 which includes a date at London's Eventim Apollo.

See Johnny Marr's 2024 UK dates so far:

  • Tuesday 2nd April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • Wednesday 3rd April - Glasgow, Barrowlands 
  • Friday 5th April - Leeds, O2 Academy
  • Saturday 6th April - Liverpool, Olympia 
  • Sunday 7th April - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls 
  • Tuesday 9th April - Cardiff, Great Hall
  • Wednesday 10th April - Bristol, O2 Academy
  • Friday 12th April - London, Eventim Apollo
  • Saturday 13th April - Brighton Dome
  • Sunday 14th April - Nottingham, Rock City

The How Soon Is Now? legend will also play festival dates next summer and outdoor gigs, which include a support slot for New Order's homecoming gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park in August.

Visit johnnmarr.com to see his full dates.

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Johnny Marr

The Smiths in 1984: Mike Joyce, Morrissey, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke

Hand In Glove at 40: How Johnny Marr and Morrissey wrote the Smiths' debut single

The Smiths

Morrissey and Johnny Marr performing with The Smiths in October 1983

This is how Johnny Marr came up with the How Soon Is Now riff

The Smiths

Morrissey onstage in 1984; the Chernobyl disaster in 1986

How Chernobyl inspired one of The Smiths' greatest songs

The Smiths

Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984

The 15 best Smiths lyrics

The Smiths

The mystery soldier whose photo was used on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths in 1985

Who is on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths?

The Smiths