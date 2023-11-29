New Order announce two UK shows for 2024 including homecoming gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park

29 November 2023, 13:33

New Order press image 2023
New Order have announced two gigs for 2024. Picture: Warren Jackson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Blue Monday legends will make a return to their hometown next year for a huge open-air show.





New Order have announced two epic new shows for 2024.

The True Faith legends will play Alexander Head on Cardiff Bay on Thursday 22nd August next, before heading to Manchester for a homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 24th August next year.

The Charlatans will join them in Wales, while their homecoming show will see special guests in Johnny Marr and Roisin Murphy joining them in Mancherster, with more acts to be announced.

Find out more about the individual dates and how to buy tickets below.

When are New Order's new 2024 dates?

  • Thursday 22nd August 2024 - Cardiff Bay
  • Saturday 24th August 2024 - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

How to buy New Order tickets:

  • Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 4th December at 10am GMT.
  • Tickets go on general sale from 5th December at 10am GMT.

Visit www.neworder.com for more.

Who will support New Order in Cardiff in 2024?

  • Support comes from The Charlatans with more special guests to be announced

Who's supporting New Order in Wythenshawe Park in 2024?

  • Support comes from The Smiths legend Johnny Marr and Moloko star Roisin Murphy with more special guests to be announced.

