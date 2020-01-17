Johnny Marr to work on new James Bond soundtrack

17 January 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 13:41

Johnny Marr in 2018
Johnny Marr in 2018. Picture: Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images

The former Smiths guitarist will work with composer Hans Zimmer on the score to No Time To Die

Johnny Marr is to work with composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack to the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

Speaking to the NME, the former Smiths guitarist said: "Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die.”

Mar has worked with Zimmer on the soundtracks to Inception (2010) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), as well as performing with the composer at a series of live shows in 2016.

Johnny Marr and composer Hans Zimmer attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on April 24, 2014 in New York City.
Johnny Marr and composer Hans Zimmer attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on April 24, 2014 in New York City. Picture: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2018, Marr explained how Zimmer pushed him further in his music. "I learned to be totally okay with the most melodic and dramatic and emotive things that I do. I trust him enough that I think “if that’s what he thinks is the gold in me as a musician, then I’ll go with it.

"If it’s sad, it’s really sad, if it’s uplifting, it’s really uplifting. I’ll just get off on some new wave kind of art-rock thing every day, all day long if I can, but he’s wanting me to play emotionally all the time."

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish was confirmed to be writing and performing the theme to the 25th film in the 007 franchise, which is to be directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig in his last outing as Bond.

Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish announced for BRIT Awards 2020 performances

News

