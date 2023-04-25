Johnny Marr announces new 2023 UK dates

25 April 2023, 15:41

Johnny Marr 2022
Johnny Marr is set to play live dates this summer. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The former Smiths guitarist is headed out on live dates this summer. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced live new dates for 2023.

The former Smiths guitarist will play headline shows this summer, which will include performances at Wrexham’s Rockin Chair, Frome's Cheese & Grain and and Middlesborough Empire.

Taking to Twitter, the Fever Dreams rocker said: "Looking forward to getting back out there with my band. Tickets on sale Friday."

Find out where the Manchester legend is headed and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announce co-headline show at The Piece Hall

What are Johnny Marr's 2023 UK dates?

  • 17th July: Picturedrome, Holmfirth
  • 18th July: Engine Shed, Lincoln
  • 20th July: Roadmender, Northampton
  • 27th July: Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells
  • 9th August: The Rockin Chair, Wrexham
  • 16th August: Cheese and Grain, Frome
  • 17th August: SU Main Hall, Plymouth
  • 25th August: Empire, Middlesbrough

How to buy tickets:

All tickets will go on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10am BST here.

The new shows will add to Marr's string of festival dates this summer, which will see him play the likes of Pennfest, South Facing Festival and The Piece Hall in 2023.

See Johnny Marr's 2023 summer festival dates:

  • 21st July: Pennfest, Buckinghamshire
  • 28th July: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace
  • 10th August: Lakefest, Hertfordshire
  • 18th August: Beautiful Days, Devon
  • 20th August: Hardwick Festival, Durham
  • 23rd August: Helsinki Festival, Helsinki26 The Piece Hall, Halifax
  • 27th August: Victorious, Portsmouth
  • 29th August: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh (with The Killers)
  • 1st September: Vital Festival, Belfast (with The Killers)

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

READ MORE: Johnny Marr's best ever guitar riffs - from The Smiths to Electronic

Latest Videos

Miles Kane press image 2023

Miles Kane says it would be “boss” to write a Eurovision song

Miles Kane

Jamie Oliver discusses his new children's book with Chris Moyles

Jamie Oliver: "I've never physically written a cookbook"

News

Skunk Anansie in London in 1995

What does Skunk Anansie mean? The story of the band's name and more

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell talks to Radio X

DMA'S album track by track: How Many Dreams?

Johnny Marr Songs

Johnny Marr Latest

See more Johnny Marr Latest

Morrissey and Johnny Marr performing with The Smiths in October 1983

This is how Johnny Marr came up with the How Soon Is Now riff

The Smiths

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will headline The Piece Hall in August

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announce co-headline show at The Piece Hall

The Charlatans

Johnny Marr in 2011

Johnny Marr's best ever guitar riffs: from The Smiths to Electronic

Morrissey of The Smiths performs on stage at Brixton Academy in 1986

This is what The Smiths played at their last ever live show

The Smiths

Classic solo albums from John Lennon, Bjork, George Harrison and Paul Weller

The greatest ever solo albums