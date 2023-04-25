Johnny Marr announces new 2023 UK dates

On Air Now
25 April 2023, 15:41
The former Smiths guitarist is headed out on live dates this summer. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.
Johnny Marr has announced live new dates for 2023.
The former Smiths guitarist will play headline shows this summer, which will include performances at Wrexham’s Rockin Chair, Frome's Cheese & Grain and and Middlesborough Empire.
Taking to Twitter, the Fever Dreams rocker said: "Looking forward to getting back out there with my band. Tickets on sale Friday."
Looking forward to getting back out there with my band. Tickets on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/9MdhB1j3ro— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) April 25, 2023
All tickets will go on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10am BST here.
The new shows will add to Marr's string of festival dates this summer, which will see him play the likes of Pennfest, South Facing Festival and The Piece Hall in 2023.
