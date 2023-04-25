Johnny Marr announces new 2023 UK dates

Johnny Marr is set to play live dates this summer. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The former Smiths guitarist is headed out on live dates this summer. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced live new dates for 2023.

The former Smiths guitarist will play headline shows this summer, which will include performances at Wrexham’s Rockin Chair, Frome's Cheese & Grain and and Middlesborough Empire.

Taking to Twitter, the Fever Dreams rocker said: "Looking forward to getting back out there with my band. Tickets on sale Friday."

Find out where the Manchester legend is headed and how to buy tickets.

Looking forward to getting back out there with my band. Tickets on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/9MdhB1j3ro — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) April 25, 2023

What are Johnny Marr's 2023 UK dates?

17th July: Picturedrome, Holmfirth

18th July: Engine Shed, Lincoln

20th July: Roadmender, Northampton

27th July: Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells

9th August: The Rockin Chair, Wrexham

16th August: Cheese and Grain, Frome

17th August: SU Main Hall, Plymouth

25th August: Empire, Middlesbrough

How to buy tickets:

All tickets will go on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10am BST here.

The new shows will add to Marr's string of festival dates this summer, which will see him play the likes of Pennfest, South Facing Festival and The Piece Hall in 2023.

See Johnny Marr's 2023 summer festival dates:

21st July: Pennfest, Buckinghamshire

28th July: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace

10th August: Lakefest, Hertfordshire

18th August: Beautiful Days, Devon

20th August: Hardwick Festival, Durham

23rd August: Helsinki Festival, Helsinki26 The Piece Hall, Halifax

27th August: Victorious, Portsmouth

29th August: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh (with The Killers)

1st September: Vital Festival, Belfast (with The Killers)

