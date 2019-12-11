The Cure are the most Googled British band of 2019

Robert Smith of The Cure onstage at Glasgow Summer Sessions, August 2019. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

Google has announced the results of 2019's Year In Search... and there are a few surprises in there.

The iconic Search Engine has revealed the people, events, topics and places that the UK has been looking for in the past twelve months.

Top "trending" queries are classed as the Google searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2019 as compared to 2018 - which conveniently shows us what was ‘hot’ in 2019.

And one of the "hottest" bands of 2019 for search was... The Cure.

Robert Smith and his crew are listed as one of the Top 10 searched-for musicians of 2019 in the UK. The legendary band bring up the rear at Number 10 in the list, but they are the only British band in there.

2019 saw The Cure headline Glastonbury, alongside a host of other major festivals, plus they marked 30 years since the release of their seminal album Disintegration by performing the record in full at Sydney Opera House in May.

The year ended with the group issuing a DVD/Blu-Ray set of their 40th anniversary shows at Meltdown and Hyde Park in 2018.

The most searched-for British musician on the list is Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle from Derry, who makes Number 2 thanks to her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Also on the list are British artists 21 Savage (3), Lewis Capaldi (4), Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp (6), Louis Tomlinson of One Direction (7) and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson (8).

Top band on the list is glam rockers Mötley Crüe, who make Number 9 thanks to the success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt.

Top 10 Most-Googled Musicians 2019

1. R Kelly

2. Nadine Coyle

3. 21 Savage

4. Lewis Capaldi

5. Billie Eilish

6. Martin Kemp

7. Louis Tomlinson

8. Jesy Nelson

9. Mötley Crüe

10. The Cure

Number 1 on the list is shamed rapper R Kelly, whose legal issues dominated 2019.

This year saw the Rugby World Cup top the list of overall trending searches in the UK, while queries about Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl, Avengers Endgame and Joker show that TV and film is still a major factor in people's lives.

UK Top Trending Google Queries 2019

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Cricket World Cup

3. Game of Thrones

4. Chernobyl

5. Thanos

6. Notre Dame

7. Avengers Endgame

8. iPhone 11

9. Caitlyn Jenner

10. Joker

The popularity of reality TV continues, with Love Island and I’m a Celebrity appearing third and fifth in the top-trending TV shows for 2019. BBC series’ Line of Duty, His Dark Materials, Luther and Killing Eve also enjoyed top 10 places this year.

Most Googled Movies 2019

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Joker

3. Captain Marvel

4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

5. The Favourite

6. Green Book

7. Lion King

8. Aquaman

9. It Chapter 2

10. Bohemian Rhapsody

Most Googled TV Shows 2019

1. Game of Thrones

2. Chernobyl

3. Love Island

4. Line of Duty

5. I’m a Celebrity

6. Stranger Things

7. His Dark Materials

8. When They See Us

9. Luther

10. Killing Eve

Other queries which had the UK turning to Google included “What is Area 51”, which took the top spot in the “What is..?” list, after more than 2 million people responded to a joke proposal to storm the United States Air Force facility to uncover "evidence" that aliens were kep there.

Most Googled "What Is?" Questions 2019

1. What is Area 51?

2. What is the backstop?

3. What is D Day?

4. What is Finn’s Law?

5. What is a super over in cricket?

6. What is Article 50?

7. What is a dead ting?

8. What is Article 13?

9. What is a VSCO girl?

10. What is quark?