Watch The Cure play a classic track live at Meltdown

Robert Smith's Meltdown At Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Robert Smith and co’s 40th anniversary gigs will be released in a special edition in October - see them play the track Disintegration here.

The Cure’s two 40th anniversary gigs are to be released as a special box set in October - and the band have just released another teaser video.

Titled 40 Live, the set will feature both the acclaimed Anniversary film shot in Hyde Park which was released to cinemas in July and The Cure’s appearance at Robert Smith’s Meltdown in June 2018.

Watch The Cure play Disintegration live from Meltdown 2018:

40 Live is released in a Limited-Edition Deluxe Boxset which includes 2 blu-rays or DVDs along with the two shows across four CDs and a 40-page book. The films are also available as a double DVD or blu-ray set with a 16-page book and as a digital download.

The sets are released on 18 October and are available to pre-order here

CURÆTION-25: From There To Here | From Here To There was the tenth and final night of the 25th Meltdown Festival curated by frontman Robert Smith. The epic date featured two songs from each of The Cure’s 13 albums, plus two unreleased new tracks.

Kicking off with 1979’s Three Imaginary Boys, the show took in songs from the classic albums Seventeen Seconds, Faith, Pornography, The Head On The Door, Disintegration, Wish and more.

The Cure - CURÆTION-25 setlist:

Three Imaginary Boys

At Night

Other Voices

A Strange Day

Bananafishbones

A Night Like This

Like Cockatoos

Pictures Of You

High

Jupiter Crash

39

Us Or Them

It’s Over

It Can Never Be The Same

Step Into The Light

The Hungry Ghost

alt.end

The Last Day Of Summer

Want

From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Sinking

Shake Dog Shake

One Hundred Years

Primary

A Forest

Boys Don’t Cry

ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London saw the band mark 40 years as The Cure in front of 65,000 fans as part of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time on 7 July 2018. Following the film’s global cinema release on 11 July, the show is now available on blu ray and DVD.

The Cure: ANNIVERSARY 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London setlist:

Plainsong

Pictures Of You

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

The End Of The World

Lovesong

Push

Inbetween Days

Just Like Heaven

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Play For Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Friday I’m In Love

Close To Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Jumping Someone Else’s Train

Grinding Halt

10.15 Saturday Night

Killing An Arab

Anniversary was shot in 4K by The Cure's long-term collaborator Tim Pope, who helmed many of the band's classic videos, along with their first live film The Cure In Orange, released in 1987. The audio has been mixed in 5.1 surround sound by Robert Smith and Paul Corkett.

The release follows The Cure’s summer tour dates, which have seen them play some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, Pinkpop, Exit, Roskilde and Fuji Rock. They play Glasgow Summer Sessions on Friday 16 August and will continue playing in October, when they headline Austin City Limits festival in Texas.