Robert Smith is planning THREE new Cure albums

Robert Smith of The Cure October 2019. Picture: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The frontman has claimed that the first of a trilogy of new LPs could arrive before Christmas.

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure maybe releasing no less than THREE new albums - their first new material in 12 years.

Speaking to the local press before The Cure play a show in Mexico on Tuesday night (8 October), the frontman also claimed that the first of this new trilogy could appear as soon as Christmas 2019.

Smith claims that he is in the process of preparing three new albums - two of which are almost ready to go. Talking to Zocalo (and translated from Spanish), the musician said: “The first will be announced very soon… it will come out at Christmas, or even a little earlier. It has the working title of Live From The Moon, but the name will probably change.”

Previous reports have said that the album - which will be the first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream - was named while the band were recording during the coverage of the 50th anniversary of the moon landings in July this year.

Smith also explained that the first album was influenced by the recent deaths of the Cure frontman’s mother, father and older brother. He said of the songs: “They are in The Cure’s style, but much darker and emotional. I think I still have a hard time talking about the new songs, because they came from my gut… they are inspired by change, loss and the physical absence of my mother, my father and my brother… How painful!”

He then elaborated on the plan for the other two instalments: “The second album is much freer and louder and stronger, and we have to record them live to get the experience of the moment.

"The third album, which is crazy, is a record of noise, with several aspects and environments. [It’s] based on experiences on stage or on tour, in situations where noise is present and which we are so accustomed to that we don’t pay attention any more.”

Smith also explained that he had preferred to step back from the limelight over the past decade: “I have become an observer rather than a protagonist, in that sense. Maintaining my privacy has been very important for me and I prefer to listen to music and observe events, rather than being the centre of attention.”

Despite the lack of new material, The Cure have been busy in the decade since the release of their last album: constant touring saw them play 40th anniversary shows in 2018, which are to be released as an elaborate box set on 18 October.

Titled The Cure 40 Live - Curætion 25 + Anniversary, the set features footage of the band’s acclaimed shows at Hyde Park and the Robert Smith curated Meltdown last summer. Watch the band play Want at the Royal Festival Hall in June 2018.

2019 has seen The Cure play some of the world’s biggest festivals, including a headline slot at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June. The band have just played the first weekend of Austin City Limits festival in the US.

This year has seen the 40th anniversary of The Cure's debut album Three Imaginary Boys, plus the 30th birthday of the acclaimed 1989 album Disintegration, which the band played in full at Sydney Opera House in May.