Robert Smith: family bereavements mean new Cure album will be “darker”

Robert Smith of The Cure poses backstage before performing at Bellahouston Park on August 16, 2019 in Glasgow. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

The Cure’s frontman says the recent death of his mother, father and older brother will influence the sound of the new LP.

Robert Smith has revealed that the recent deaths of his father, mother and older brother Richard has had an influence on the sound of The Cure’s new album, meaning the band will explore a much “darker” sound.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of their appearance at the Pasadena Daydream Festival this Saturday (31 August), Smith claimed that The Cure would be heading back into the studio next week to complete the vocals for what will be the veteran band’s fourteenth studio album: “I keep going back over and redoing them, which is silly. At some point, I have to say that’s it.”

He also admitted the sound of the album had been affected by family bereavements: “It’s very much on the darker side of the spectrum. I lost my mother and my father and my brother recently, and obviously it had an effect on me.

But, Smith added: “It’s not relentlessly doom and gloom. It has soundscapes on it, like Disintegration, I suppose. I was trying to create a big palette, a big wash of sound.”

The Cure marked the 30th anniversary of the seminal 1989 LP Disintegration with a series of shows at Sydney Opera House in Australia, and the summer has seen Smith take the band around major festivals across the world, including a headline set at Glastonbury.

Smith said that the experience of curating last year’s Meltdown festival in London had inspired him to take The Cure back into the studio for the first time since 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

“I realised I didn’t really listen to very much new music anymore. So I threw myself headlong into it and started listening to bands again and meeting kids who were in bands.

“Something clicked inside my head: I want to do this again. It came as a bit of a shock to me, to be honest. No one really believed me until we started recording.”

He also revealed that the working title for the album was “Live From The Moon”, inspired by the coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July: “We had a big moon hanging in the studio and lunar-related stuff lying around. I’ve always been a stargazer.”

The Cure will release a special double set of their recent Anniversary: Live In Hyde Park and Meltdown 2018 sets in October.