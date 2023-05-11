Here's what The Cure played in New Orleans on the first date of their North American tour

Robert Smith and co kicked off their first North American dates in seven years with a show in New Orleans. Find out what was on the setlist.

The Cure made their return North America with their first official tour dates in seven years and they didn't disappoint.

Robert Smith and co took to the stage at the Smoothie King Centre on Wednesday 10th May and played an epic 29-song-set full of rarities, which haven't been played for almost four decades.

Kicking this off with their new track, Alone, the launched into Pictures of You, before playif the likes of Lovesong, Cols and Shake Dog Shake.

The Cure - A Thousand Hours / At Night - 05/10/2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Their expansive setlist also included two rarities in A Thousand Hours (from 1985 album The Head On The Door) and Six Different Ways (from 1987's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me), both of which the band handn't performed live since 1987.

The career-spanning gig saw the band play favourites such as A Forest, Friday I'm In Love and Boys Don't Cry alongside newer tracks And Nothing Is Forever, Endsong and I Can Never Say Goodbye.

The Cure - Pictures of you. Live New Orleans 5/10

Robert Smith was hailed somewhat of a hero by fans after he tackled Ticketmaster's excessive booking fees in a bid to make their shows more affordable and it seems he was content to give his American fans plenty of bang for their buck, playing not one but two huge Encores.

The band ended their gig on fan favourites Close To Me, In Between Days, Just Like Heaven and Boys Don't Cry, giving North American fans who are planning to catch them on tour plenty to look forward to.

@thecure "Friday I'm In Love" New Orleans May 10, 2023.

See The Cure's New Orleans setlist on 10th May 2023:

Alone Pictures of You Night Like This Lovesong And Nothing Is Forever The Last Day of Summer A Fragile Thing Cold Burn Fascination Street Push Play for Today Shake Dog Shake From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea Endsong

Encore 1:

16. I Can Never Say Goodbye

17. Want

18. A Thousand Hours (first performance since 1987)

19. At Night

20. A Forest

Encore 2:

21. Lullaby

22. Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm in Love

25. Doing the Unstuck

26. Close To Me

27. In Between Days

28. Just Like Heaven

29. Boys Don't Cry

The Cure continue their North American dates this week, with a show at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas on Friday 12th May and a fuf at Dis Wequis Pavillion in Dallas, Texas on Saturday 13th May.

