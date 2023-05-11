Here's what The Cure played in New Orleans on the first date of their North American tour

11 May 2023, 10:59 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:01

The Cure Perform at OVO Arena Wembley
Robert Smith of The Cure. Picture: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Robert Smith and co kicked off their first North American dates in seven years with a show in New Orleans. Find out what was on the setlist.

The Cure made their return North America with their first official tour dates in seven years and they didn't disappoint.

Robert Smith and co took to the stage at the Smoothie King Centre on Wednesday 10th May and played an epic 29-song-set full of rarities, which haven't been played for almost four decades.

Kicking this off with their new track, Alone, the launched into Pictures of You, before playif the likes of Lovesong, Cols and Shake Dog Shake.

The Cure - A Thousand Hours / At Night - 05/10/2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

READ MORE: The Cure's Robert Smith secures partial refund for fans after Ticketmaster "fees debacle"

Their expansive setlist also included two rarities in A Thousand Hours (from 1985 album The Head On The Door) and Six Different Ways (from 1987's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me), both of which the band handn't performed live since 1987.

The career-spanning gig saw the band play favourites such as A Forest, Friday I'm In Love and Boys Don't Cry alongside newer tracks And Nothing Is Forever, Endsong and I Can Never Say Goodbye.

The Cure - Pictures of you. Live New Orleans 5/10

READ MORE: Can you remember the lyrics from The Cure's Disintegration album?

Robert Smith was hailed somewhat of a hero by fans after he tackled Ticketmaster's excessive booking fees in a bid to make their shows more affordable and it seems he was content to give his American fans plenty of bang for their buck, playing not one but two huge Encores.

The band ended their gig on fan favourites Close To Me, In Between Days, Just Like Heaven and Boys Don't Cry, giving North American fans who are planning to catch them on tour plenty to look forward to.

@thecure "Friday I'm In Love" New Orleans May 10, 2023.

See The Cure's New Orleans setlist on 10th May 2023:

  1. Alone
  2. Pictures of You
  3. Night Like This
  4. Lovesong
  5. And Nothing Is Forever
  6. The Last Day of Summer
  7. A Fragile Thing
  8. Cold
  9. Burn
  10. Fascination Street
  11. Push
  12. Play for Today
  13. Shake Dog Shake
  14. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
  15. Endsong

Encore 1:

16. I Can Never Say Goodbye

17. Want

18. A Thousand Hours (first performance since 1987)

19. At Night

20. A Forest

Encore 2:

21. Lullaby

22. Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm in Love

25. Doing the Unstuck

26. Close To Me

27. In Between Days

28. Just Like Heaven

29. Boys Don't Cry

The Cure continue their North American dates this week, with a show at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas on Friday 12th May and a fuf at Dis Wequis Pavillion in Dallas, Texas on Saturday 13th May.

READ MORE Friday I'm In Love: how The Cure created the perfect pop song

Robert Smith in November 1985 and the original version of The Cure's Boys Don't Cry single

The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry: why this classic song wasn’t a hit first time

Robert Smith of The Cure in 1985

The Cure's Close To Me has a harrowing back-story

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure in 1987

Where did The Cure get their name from?

Robert Smith of The Cure in 1989

How a wedding gift gave The Cure their biggest US hit

