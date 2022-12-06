The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Cure continue their UK tour dates this week. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co continue their string of dates across the UK with a show in Leeds. Find out who's supporting and what time they'll be on stage.

The Cure are continuing to delight their fans with tour dates across the UK and tonight sees them land in Leeds for an epic gig at Leeds First Direct Arena.

Find out everything we know about The Cure's Leeds date this Tuesday (6th December) including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.

What is The Cure's Leeds date?

The Cure play Leeds First Direct Arena on Tuesday 6th December 2022.

Who's supporting The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.

The Twilight Sad are supporting The Cure at the Belfast SSE Arena. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

What are The Cure's Leeds First Direct Arena stage times?*

Doors: 6pm

The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm

The Cure: 8.15pm

*Times are subject to change.

Visit The Cure's event page on firstdirectarena.com for more details.

Can I still get tickets to The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets to see the The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena are sold out.

How to get to Leeds First Direct Arena:

The address for Leeds First Direct Arena is Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY

Car:

The Sat Nav post code for Leeds First Direct Arena is LS2 8BY

Parking:

Parking for Leeds First Direct Arena can be located at Q-Park, Woodhouse Lane Car Park & Merrion Centre Car Park.

Train:

Leeds First Direct Arena is closest to Leeds City Station on New Station Street, which services destinations across the country.

Bus:

The closest bus stops to the arena are Clay Pit Lane, Wade Lane/Lovell Park Road and Woodhouse Lane.

Coach:

Leeds is serviced by Leeds City Bus station, which is located on Dyer Street.

Visit the Plan Your Visit page at firstdirectarena.com for more details.

What will The Cure play on their setlist?

The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See one of their most recent setlists in Glasgow for an idea of what they'll play.

The Cure setlist at Glasgow OVO Hydro on 4th December 2022:

1. Alone

2. Pictures of You

3. A Night Like This

4. Lovesong

5. And Nothing Is Forever

6. The Last Day of Summer

7. Want

8. A Fragile Thing

9. Cold

10. Burn

11. At Night

12. A Strange Day

13. Push

14. Play for Today

15. Shake Dog Shake

16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

17. Endsong

Encore:

18. I Can Never Say Goodbye

19. Faith

20, One Hundred Years

21. A Forest

Encore 2:

22. Lullaby

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm in Love

25. Close to Me

26. In Between Days

27. Just Like Heaven

28. Boys Don't Cry

What are The Cure's remaining 2022 tour dates?

7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

View The Cure's full tour dates here.

