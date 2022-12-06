The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more
6 December 2022, 12:10
Robert Smith and co continue their string of dates across the UK with a show in Leeds. Find out who's supporting and what time they'll be on stage.
The Cure are continuing to delight their fans with tour dates across the UK and tonight sees them land in Leeds for an epic gig at Leeds First Direct Arena.
Find out everything we know about The Cure's Leeds date this Tuesday (6th December) including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.
What is The Cure's Leeds date?
The Cure play Leeds First Direct Arena on Tuesday 6th December 2022.
Who's supporting The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.
What are The Cure's Leeds First Direct Arena stage times?*
Doors: 6pm
The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm
The Cure: 8.15pm
*Times are subject to change.
Visit The Cure's event page on firstdirectarena.com for more details.
Can I still get tickets to The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Tickets to see the The Cure at Leeds First Direct Arena are sold out.
How to get to Leeds First Direct Arena:
The address for Leeds First Direct Arena is Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY
Car:
The Sat Nav post code for Leeds First Direct Arena is LS2 8BY
Parking:
Parking for Leeds First Direct Arena can be located at Q-Park, Woodhouse Lane Car Park & Merrion Centre Car Park.
Train:
Leeds First Direct Arena is closest to Leeds City Station on New Station Street, which services destinations across the country.
Bus:
The closest bus stops to the arena are Clay Pit Lane, Wade Lane/Lovell Park Road and Woodhouse Lane.
Coach:
Leeds is serviced by Leeds City Bus station, which is located on Dyer Street.
Visit the Plan Your Visit page at firstdirectarena.com for more details.
What will The Cure play on their setlist?
The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See one of their most recent setlists in Glasgow for an idea of what they'll play.
The Cure setlist at Glasgow OVO Hydro on 4th December 2022:
1. Alone
2. Pictures of You
3. A Night Like This
4. Lovesong
5. And Nothing Is Forever
6. The Last Day of Summer
7. Want
8. A Fragile Thing
9. Cold
10. Burn
11. At Night
12. A Strange Day
13. Push
14. Play for Today
15. Shake Dog Shake
16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
17. Endsong
Encore:
18. I Can Never Say Goodbye
19. Faith
20, One Hundred Years
21. A Forest
Encore 2:
22. Lullaby
23. The Walk
24. Friday I'm in Love
25. Close to Me
26. In Between Days
27. Just Like Heaven
28. Boys Don't Cry
What are The Cure's remaining 2022 tour dates?
- 7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
