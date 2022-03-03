Chvrches want to tempt The Cure's Robert Smith for more live dates
3 March 2022, 14:24 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 14:58
The trio played their How Not To Drown collab with The Cure legend at the NME Awards last night and told Radio X they'd love to perform with him more.
Chvrches want Robert Smith for more live performances.
The synth pop trio appeared at The NME Awards last night, where they performed How Not To Drown - their collaboration with The Cure frontman - with him for the first time.
Speaking to Radio X's Jack Wood ahead of the ceremony, they praised the "legend" and said the performance would be "surreal," adding: "We might try and tempt him out to some other dates when we're nearby".
The band, who took home the award for Best Song By A UK Artist added that they'd love to collaborate with anyone who'd have them, but joked that The Cure legend would be a tough act to follow.
The Here With Me trio also revealed that Robert Smith is a fan of drinking beer together with Coca Cola.
The band's three-song set also included a surprise rendition of The Cure's Just Like Heaven, which had the audience on their feet.
Sam Fender kicked off the night in style with a thundering performance of his hit single Seventeen Going Under.
He was one of the biggest winners of the night, after taking home both the Best Album By A UK Artist award and the Best Album In The World award for his UK No.1 album of the same name.
Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher was awarded with the Music Moment of the Year, which he was unable to pick up due to taking ill last minute.
However he thanked the NHS for all their head work and dedicated the gong to them.
FKA Twigs scooped up the Godlike Genius award, making her the youngest ever artist to do so.
See the full list of winners at The NME Awards 2022:
GODLIKE GENIUS
WINNER: FKA twigs
ICON AWARD
WINNER: Neneh Cherry
INNOVATION AWARD
WINNER: Halsey
SONGWRITER AWARD
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
NME RADAR AWARD
WINNER: Griff
MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers
HERO OF THE YEAR (VOTED BY THE PUBLIC)
WINNER: Tomorrow X Together
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (VOTED BY THE PUBLIC)
WINNER: Jacob Rees-Mogg
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
WINNER: Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'
Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'
Halsey – 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'
Lana Del Rey – 'Blue Banisters'
Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'
Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'
Tyler, The Creator – 'Call Me If You Get Lost'
Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'
BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST
WINNER: Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'
Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'
Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
WINNER: Lorde – 'Solar Power'
BTS – 'Butter'
Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'
Olivia Rodrigo – 'Good 4 U'
PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST
WINNER: CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'
Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'
PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'
Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH
WINNER: Rina Sawayama
Bleachers
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Self Esteem
Tomorrow x Together
Wizkid
Yungblud
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
WINNER: Life Is Beautiful
All Points East
Austin City Limits
Fuji Rock
Exit Festival
Green Man
Reading & Leeds
Riot Fest
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW
WINNER: Reading & Leeds
All Points East
Green Man
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL
WINNER: Wide Awake
End Of The Road
Live At Leeds
Lost Village
Mighty Hoopla
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
WINNER: Wolf Alice
Billie Eilish
Liam Gallagher
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, The Creator
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ben&Ben
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
HAIM
Måneskin
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
WINNER: Burna Boy
Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish
Dave
Little Simz
Pyra
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
Tkay Maidza
The Weeknd
BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK
WINNER: Little Simz
Arlo Parks
Dave
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Inhaler
King Stingray
Shye
Tems
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST
WINNER: BERWYN
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Bree Runway
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST MIXTAPE
WINNER: Holly Humberstone – 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin'
BERWYN – 'Tape 2/Fomalhaut'
Central Cee – 'Wild West'
FKA twigs – 'Caprisongs'
PinkPantheress – 'To hell with it'
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Griff x Sigrid – 'Head On Fire'
Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – 'Family Ties'
Coldplay x BTS – 'My Universe’'
FKA twigs x The Weeknd – 'Tears In The Club'
Rina Sawayama x Elton John – 'Chosen Family'
BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB
WINNER: Nia Archives
Arca
Fred again..
India Jordan
Travis Barker
BEST FILM
WINNER: Last Night In Soho
Licorice Pizza
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Harder They Fall
BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19 CRIMES
WINNER: Feel Good
It's A Sin
Sex Education
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
BEST FILM ACTOR
WINNER: Alana Haim
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jonathan Majors
Riz Ahmed
Thomasin McKenzie
BEST TV ACTOR
WINNER: Aisling Bea
Mae Martin
Ncuti Gatwa
Olly Alexander
Zendaya
BEST REISSUE
WINNER: Taylor Swift – 'Red (Taylor’s Version)’
The Beatles – 'Let It Be'
Nirvana – 'Nevermind'
OutKast – 'ATLiens'
Radiohead – 'Kid Amnesiae'
BEST MUSIC FILM
WINNER: The Sparks Brothers
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Summer Of Soul
Oasis Knebworth 1996
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
WINNER: Foals – 'Wake Me Up'
Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
Lil Nas X – 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'
Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well The Short Film'
Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
BEST MUSIC BOOK
WINNER: Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid
Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart
Questlove – Music Is History
Paul McCartney – The Lyrics
BEST PODCAST
WINNER: Table Manners
Disgraceland
Grounded With Louis Theroux
Songs To Live By
Wheel Of Misfortune
GAME OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Metroid Dread
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Hitman 3
Unpacking
INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Unpacking
The Artful Escape
Cruelty Squad
The Forgotten City
Overboard!
BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
WINNER: Double Fine
Arkane Studios
Black Matter
IO Interactive
Xbox Game Studios
BEST ONGOING GAME
WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV
Apex Legends
Escape From Tarkov
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME
WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
The Artful Escape
Deathloop
Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
BEST ALBUM BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
WINNER: Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'
Alice Skye – 'I Feel Better But I Don't Feel Good'
Amyl & The Sniffers – 'Comfort To Me'
Baker Boy – 'Gela'
Ngaiire – '3'
BEST ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
WINNER: Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'
BAP. – 'Momo's Mysterious Skin'
Ben&Ben – 'Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno'
No Good – 'Punk Gong'
Zild – 'Huminga'
BEST SONG BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
Gang Of Youths – 'The Man Himself'
Miiesha – 'Damaged'
King Stingray – 'Get Me Out'
Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate – 'Kim'
BEST SONG BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
WINNER: Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'
ForceParkBois – 'Lotus'
Grrrl Gang – 'Honey Baby'
Pyra, Ramengvrl, Yayoi Daimon – 'Yellow Fever'
BEST BAND FROM AUSTRALIA
WINNER: Amyl & The Sniffers
The Goon Sax
Hiatus Kaiyote
King Stingray
Middle Kids
BEST BAND FROM ASIA
WINNER: Ben&Ben
Lomba Sihir
No Good
Senyawa
Subsonic Eye
BEST SOLO ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
WINNER: Tkay Maidza
Baker Boy
Genesis Owusu
Jaguar Jonze
The Kid LAROI
BEST SOLO ACT FROM ASIA
WINNER: Pyra
Pamungkas
Reese Lansangan
Zild
BEST NEW ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
WINNER: King Stingray
Budjerah
Ruby Fields
Sycco
Youngn Lipz
BEST NEW ACT FROM ASIA
WINNER: Shye
Alec Orachi
Ena Mori
The Filters
Warren Hue