Chvrches want to tempt The Cure's Robert Smith for more live dates

The trio played their How Not To Drown collab with The Cure legend at the NME Awards last night and told Radio X they'd love to perform with him more.

Chvrches want Robert Smith for more live performances.

The synth pop trio appeared at The NME Awards last night, where they performed How Not To Drown - their collaboration with The Cure frontman - with him for the first time.

Speaking to Radio X's Jack Wood ahead of the ceremony, they praised the "legend" and said the performance would be "surreal," adding: "We might try and tempt him out to some other dates when we're nearby".

The band, who took home the award for Best Song By A UK Artist added that they'd love to collaborate with anyone who'd have them, but joked that The Cure legend would be a tough act to follow.

The Here With Me trio also revealed that Robert Smith is a fan of drinking beer together with Coca Cola.

The band's three-song set also included a surprise rendition of The Cure's Just Like Heaven, which had the audience on their feet.

READ MORE: The NME Awards 2022: Full list of winners

Sam Fender kicked off the night in style with a thundering performance of his hit single Seventeen Going Under.

He was one of the biggest winners of the night, after taking home both the Best Album By A UK Artist award and the Best Album In The World award for his UK No.1 album of the same name.

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher was awarded with the Music Moment of the Year, which he was unable to pick up due to taking ill last minute.

However he thanked the NHS for all their head work and dedicated the gong to them.

FKA Twigs scooped up the Godlike Genius award, making her the youngest ever artist to do so.

See the full list of winners at The NME Awards 2022:

GODLIKE GENIUS

WINNER: FKA twigs

ICON AWARD

WINNER: Neneh Cherry

INNOVATION AWARD

WINNER: Halsey

SONGWRITER AWARD

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

NME RADAR AWARD

WINNER: Griff

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers

HERO OF THE YEAR (VOTED BY THE PUBLIC)

WINNER: Tomorrow X Together

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (VOTED BY THE PUBLIC)

WINNER: Jacob Rees-Mogg

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

WINNER: Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'

Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'

Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'

Halsey – 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'

Lana Del Rey – 'Blue Banisters'

Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'

Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'

Tyler, The Creator – 'Call Me If You Get Lost'

Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'

BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST

WINNER: Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'

Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'

Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

Self Esteem – 'Prioritise Pleasure'

Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

WINNER: Lorde – 'Solar Power'

BTS – 'Butter'

Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'

Olivia Rodrigo – 'Good 4 U'

PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'

Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'

Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'

Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'

BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST

WINNER: CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – 'How Not To Drown'

Charli XCX – 'Good Ones'

PinkPantheress – 'Just For Me'

Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'

Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH

WINNER: Rina Sawayama

Bleachers

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Self Esteem

Tomorrow x Together

Wizkid

Yungblud

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

WINNER: Life Is Beautiful

All Points East

Austin City Limits

Fuji Rock

Exit Festival

Green Man

Reading & Leeds

Riot Fest

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW

WINNER: Reading & Leeds

All Points East

Green Man

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

WINNER: Wide Awake

End Of The Road

Live At Leeds

Lost Village

Mighty Hoopla

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

WINNER: Wolf Alice

Billie Eilish

Liam Gallagher

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, The Creator

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Amyl & The Sniffers

Ben&Ben

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Glass Animals

HAIM

Måneskin

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Glass Animals

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

WINNER: Burna Boy

Arlo Parks

Billie Eilish

Dave

Little Simz

Pyra

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

Tkay Maidza

The Weeknd

BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK

WINNER: Little Simz

Arlo Parks

Dave

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Inhaler

King Stingray

Shye

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST

WINNER: BERWYN

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bree Runway

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST MIXTAPE

WINNER: Holly Humberstone – 'The Walls Are Way Too Thin'

BERWYN – 'Tape 2/Fomalhaut'

Central Cee – 'Wild West'

FKA twigs – 'Caprisongs'

PinkPantheress – 'To hell with it'

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Griff x Sigrid – 'Head On Fire'

Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – 'Family Ties'

Coldplay x BTS – 'My Universe’'

FKA twigs x The Weeknd – 'Tears In The Club'

Rina Sawayama x Elton John – 'Chosen Family'

BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB

WINNER: Nia Archives

Arca

Fred again..

India Jordan

Travis Barker

BEST FILM

WINNER: Last Night In Soho

Licorice Pizza

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Harder They Fall

BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19 CRIMES

WINNER: Feel Good

It's A Sin

Sex Education

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

BEST FILM ACTOR

WINNER: Alana Haim

Benedict Cumberbatch

Jonathan Majors

Riz Ahmed

Thomasin McKenzie

BEST TV ACTOR

WINNER: Aisling Bea

Mae Martin

Ncuti Gatwa

Olly Alexander

Zendaya

BEST REISSUE

WINNER: Taylor Swift – 'Red (Taylor’s Version)’

The Beatles – 'Let It Be'

Nirvana – 'Nevermind'

OutKast – 'ATLiens'

Radiohead – 'Kid Amnesiae'

BEST MUSIC FILM

WINNER: The Sparks Brothers

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Summer Of Soul

Oasis Knebworth 1996

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

WINNER: Foals – 'Wake Me Up'

Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'

Lil Nas X – 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well The Short Film'

Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'

BEST MUSIC BOOK

WINNER: Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart

Questlove – Music Is History

Paul McCartney – The Lyrics

BEST PODCAST

WINNER: Table Manners

Disgraceland

Grounded With Louis Theroux

Songs To Live By

Wheel Of Misfortune

GAME OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Unpacking

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Unpacking

The Artful Escape

Cruelty Squad

The Forgotten City

Overboard!

BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO

WINNER: Double Fine

Arkane Studios

Black Matter

IO Interactive

Xbox Game Studios

BEST ONGOING GAME

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV

Apex Legends

Escape From Tarkov

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

BEST ALBUM BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

WINNER: Genesis Owusu – 'Smiling With No Teeth'

Alice Skye – 'I Feel Better But I Don't Feel Good'

Amyl & The Sniffers – 'Comfort To Me'

Baker Boy – 'Gela'

Ngaiire – '3'

BEST ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ARTIST

WINNER: Subsonic Eye – 'Nature Of Things'

BAP. – 'Momo's Mysterious Skin'

Ben&Ben – 'Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno'

No Good – 'Punk Gong'

Zild – 'Huminga'

BEST SONG BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'Stay'

Gang Of Youths – 'The Man Himself'

Miiesha – 'Damaged'

King Stingray – 'Get Me Out'

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate – 'Kim'

BEST SONG BY AN ASIAN ARTIST

WINNER: Warren Hue – 'Omomo Punk'

ForceParkBois – 'Lotus'

Grrrl Gang – 'Honey Baby'

Pyra, Ramengvrl, Yayoi Daimon – 'Yellow Fever'

BEST BAND FROM AUSTRALIA

WINNER: Amyl & The Sniffers

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids

BEST BAND FROM ASIA

WINNER: Ben&Ben

Lomba Sihir

No Good

Senyawa

Subsonic Eye

BEST SOLO ACT FROM AUSTRALIA

WINNER: Tkay Maidza

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid LAROI

BEST SOLO ACT FROM ASIA

WINNER: Pyra

Pamungkas

Reese Lansangan

Zild

BEST NEW ACT FROM AUSTRALIA

WINNER: King Stingray

Budjerah

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz

BEST NEW ACT FROM ASIA

WINNER: Shye

Alec Orachi

Ena Mori

The Filters

Warren Hue