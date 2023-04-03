The Cure cancel 7,000 tickets for US tour in crackdown on touts & listings on secondary resale sites

The Cure are continuing their war on ticket scalpers. Picture: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith has taken to Twitter to communicate the band’s latest actions to tackle touts on their US tour dates.

The Cure have cancelled over 7,000 tickets to their US tour in a bid to tackle touts.

The band are visiting North America for their first official tour dates in the region since 2016 and Robert Smith has vowed to keep ticket prices affordable, while keeping them in the hands of genuine fans.

Taking to Twitter last week, the Friday I’m In Love rocker revealed: “Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled. These are tickets acquired with fake accounts / listed on secondary resale sites. TM have identified specific locations from secondary postings.”

He later added that fans who believe their tickets have been wrongly cancelled should contact Ticketmaster fan support.

Adding another thought for the weekend, the Inbetween Days singer wrote: "This ongoing TM 'conversation' is not taking place in a vacuum... 👏👏... X".

The band's latest move has been met with praise from Cure fans, with one writing: "This just shows how much the band really does care about the fans. We have been ripped off by these secondary ticket sellers for way too long. Many artists claim that are powerless to stop it. Thank you for showing us that they can!"

Another gushed: "If more artists cared about their fans like you have shown that you do, my 15 yr old son could go to way more concerts!"

The latest update comes after Smith shared a partial refund for fans who complained of Ticketmaster's transaction fees.

The 63-year-old rocker was shocked to find when tickets for their dates went live that fans were being charged a service fee, facility charge and order processing fee, which exceeded the price of some of their tickets.

On Thursday 16th March he wrote: I am as sickened as you all are by today's ticketmaster 'fees' debacle. To Be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know."

A day later he updated fans: "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and us a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price ('LTP') transactions..."

He added: "And a $5 ticket refund to all verified dan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows a t all venues; if you already bought a ticket you will get an automatic refund; All tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees."

The Cure's shows, which kick off in New Orleans on 10th May, will include three nights each at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Though the band performed at their Rock and roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019 and played Austin City Limits festival as well as their own Pasadena Daydream fest, the string of gigs will mark their first official North American tour dates since 2016.

