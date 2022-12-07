The Cure at Birmingham's Uitilita Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more

On Air Now
7 December 2022, 14:14
Robert Smith and co continue their string of dates across the UK with a show in Birmingham. Find out what to expect and what time they'll be on stage.
The Cure are continuing to delight their fans with tour dates across the UK and tonight sees them land in Birmingham for an epic gig at the Utilita Arena.
Find out everything we know about The Cure's Birmingham date this Wednesday (7th December) including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.
The Cure play Utilita Arena Birmingham on Tuesday 7th December 2022.
The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.
Doors: 5.30pm
The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm
changeover: 7.45
The Cure: 8.15pm
Finish: 11pm
*Times are subject to change.
Visit The Cure's event page on utilitaarenabham.co.uk/whats-on/the-cure for more details.
There are a select number of tickets to see The at Birmingham. Visit the official website of the venue for details.
The address for Birmingham Utilita Arena is King Edwards Rd, Birmingham B1 2AA
Car:
The Sat Nav post code for Leeds First Direct Arena is B1 2AA.
Train:
The venue is a short walk from Birmingham New Street, Moor Street, Snow Hill and Five Ways train stations.
Bus:
The arena is on a regular bus route. Visit tfwm.org.uk for more details.
Coach:
Digbeth coach station is a 30 minute walk from the venue or a short taxi trip.
The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See one of their most recent setlist in Leeds for an idea of what they'll play.
See The Cure's setlist at Leeds First Direct Arenaon 6th December 2022:
1. Alone
2. Pictures of You
3. A Night Like This
4. Lovesong
5. And Nothing Is Forever
6. The Last Day of Summer
7. Cold
8. Burn
9. A Strange Day
10. Push
11. Shake Dog Shake
12. A Fragile Thing
13. At Night
14. Play for Today
15. A Forest
16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
17. Endsong
Encore:
18. I Can Never Say Goodbye
19. Plainsong
20. Disintegration
Encore 2:
21. Lullaby
22. The Walk
23. Friday I'm in Love
24. Close to Me
25. In Between Days
26. Just Like Heaven
27. Boys Don't Cry
