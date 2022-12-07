The Cure at Birmingham's Uitilita Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Cure play their next gig in Birmingham tonight. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co continue their string of dates across the UK with a show in Birmingham. Find out what to expect and what time they'll be on stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Cure are continuing to delight their fans with tour dates across the UK and tonight sees them land in Birmingham for an epic gig at the Utilita Arena.

Find out everything we know about The Cure's Birmingham date this Wednesday (7th December) including what time it starts, who's supporting, what time they're on stage and if you can still buy tickets.

READ MORE: Everything we know about The Cure's new album, Songs Of A Lost World

What is The Cure's Birmingham date?

The Cure play Utilita Arena Birmingham on Tuesday 7th December 2022.

Who's supporting The Cure in Birmingham?

The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no strangers to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.

The Twilight Sad are supporting The Cure at the Belfast SSE Arena. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

What are The Cure's Birmingham stage times?*

Doors: 5.30pm

The Twilight Sad: 7.00pm

changeover: 7.45

The Cure: 8.15pm

Finish: 11pm

*Times are subject to change.

Visit The Cure's event page on utilitaarenabham.co.uk/whats-on/the-cure for more details.

READ MORE: Why The Cure's Boys Don't Cry wasn't a hit the first time around

Can I still get tickets to The Cure at Birmingham's Utilita Arena?

There are a select number of tickets to see The at Birmingham. Visit the official website of the venue for details.

How to get to Birmingham's Utilita Arena:

The address for Birmingham Utilita Arena is King Edwards Rd, Birmingham B1 2AA

Car:

The Sat Nav post code for Leeds First Direct Arena is B1 2AA.

Train:

The venue is a short walk from Birmingham New Street, Moor Street, Snow Hill and Five Ways train stations.

Bus:

The arena is on a regular bus route. Visit tfwm.org.uk for more details.

Coach:

Digbeth coach station is a 30 minute walk from the venue or a short taxi trip.

What will The Cure play on their setlist?

The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See one of their most recent setlist in Leeds for an idea of what they'll play.

See The Cure's setlist at Leeds First Direct Arenaon 6th December 2022:

1. Alone

2. Pictures of You

3. A Night Like This

4. Lovesong

5. And Nothing Is Forever

6. The Last Day of Summer

7. Cold

8. Burn

9. A Strange Day

10. Push

11. Shake Dog Shake

12. A Fragile Thing

13. At Night

14. Play for Today

15. A Forest

16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

17. Endsong

Encore:

18. I Can Never Say Goodbye

19. Plainsong

20. Disintegration

Encore 2:

21. Lullaby

22. The Walk

23. Friday I'm in Love

24. Close to Me

25. In Between Days

26. Just Like Heaven

27. Boys Don't Cry

What are The Cure's remaining 2022 tour dates?

8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

View The Cure's full tour dates here.

READ MORE - The Killers' Coventry set ends on Mr. Brightside - see the full setlist