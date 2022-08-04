Coldplay's 2022 Wembley gigs: New dates, support, stage times and more

Coldplay are playing six dates at London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Press

Chris Martin and co's date at Wembley stadium has been pushed back due to a planned London Underground Strike. Get the new date and find out everything you need to know.

Coldplay have rescheduled their upcoming Wembley gig due to a strike on the London Underground.

Chris Martin and co have pushed back their date on 19th August by two days due to the industrial action in the capital city.

Their statement read: “Due to planned industrial action on the London Underground network, Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium concert on Friday 19 August 2022 has had to be rescheduled for Sunday 21 August 2022."

There's plenty of chances to see the band in the London, with the band playing a mammoth six dates at Wembley.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows so far, including the support acts, stage times and if you can still buy tickets.

What is Coldplay's new Wembley date?

Coldplay's date on 19th August will now move to 21st August due to the London Underground strikes.

Can you get a refund if you can't make the new date?

Yes. Coldplay confirmed in their statement: “Any ticketholders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 18:00 on Wednesday 10 August 2022.”

What are Coldplay's Wembley dates?

Friday 12th August - Wembley Stadium - SOLD OUT

Saturday 13th August - Wembley Stadium - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 16th August - Wembley Stadium - - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 17th August - Wembley Stadium -EXTRA DATE - SOLD OUT

Saturday 20th August - Wembley Stadium - EXTRA DATE - SOLD OUT

Sunday 21st August: - Wembley Stadium -*MOVED FROM 19th AUGUST DUE TO TUBE STRIKE*

Who are Coldplay's support acts for Wembley?

H.E.R, GRIFF, LONDON GRAMMAR, IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE and LAURA MVULA are supporting Coldplay across their London Wembley dates. See the breakdown of the support acts on each show below:

Friday 12th August: H.E.R, GRIFF

Saturday 13th August: H.E.R, GRIFF

Tuesday 16th August: LONDON GRAMMAR, IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

Wednesday 17th August: H.E.R, IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

Saturday 20th August: LONDON GRAMMAR, LAURA MVULA

Sunday 21st August: LONDON GRAMMAR, LAURA MVULA

Can you buy tickets for Coldplay's Wembley dates?

There is some limited availability for Coldplay's tickets at Wembley Stadium. Visit Ticketmaster for more details.

