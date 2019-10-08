Coldplay to release “experimental” new album next month?

Chris Martin of Coldplay onstage in 2017. Picture: Brian Patterson/Shutterstock

Reports say that Chris Martin and co are readying a new release for November…

Coldplay will apparently release their first album in four years in November - and it’s going to be “experimental”

The band - fronted by Chris Martin - haven’t released a full length record since A Head Full Of Dreams in 2015.

According to a “source”, Coldplay will issue an “experimental” album next month, with a more “mainstream” release appearing in 2020. A world tour is also expected.

The source told the Daily Star: "The first album is the more experimental side of Coldplay, they probably won't tour until 2020 when the next one arrives."

Before releasing A Head Full Of Dreams, the musicians released stripped-back LP Ghost Stories in 2014, which was thought by many to be inspired by Chris Martin’s split with wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

In April, it was reported that guitarist Jonny Buckland and drummer Will Champion had registered a new song titled Conscious Pilot.

In June, Chris Martin was seen accompanying Kylie Minogue during her performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival, as well as appearing onstage during Saturday headliner Stormzy’s set.

Chris Martin onstage with Kylie Minogue at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

At the end of last year, director Mat Whitecross - who was behind the band's documentary A Head Full Of Dreams - revealed that Coldplay were planning new material in 2020.

He said: "They're on a sabbatical at the moment so they've been ruthlessly on holiday for a year.

"They've never done that before. I don't know if you can call Chris a workaholic because he loves what he does; he's in and out of the studio writing three or four songs a day.

"This year, they decided to take off. They haven't been doing anything as far as I know, but they do have plans for next year however I've not been party to them."

Could this mean that Coldplay will be making an appearance at Glastonbury's 50th anniversary festival in June 2020?