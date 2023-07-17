The Inbetweeners' James Buckley jams to Blur's Coffee & TV with son Harrison

The star and his son played a snippet of Blur's Coffee and TV before Buckley played a very Inbetweeners-esque prank on him.

James Buckley has shared a snippet of himself jamming to Blur with his son Harrison.

The Inbetweeners actor - who starred as Jay Cartwright in the hit E4 sitcom - took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip of himself and his son playing one of the Britpop band's classic tracks.

He revealed to his followers: "We've had Blur fever in the house, but Harrison especially has found a new appreciation for Alex James."

He went on to explain that his son had been learning the bass, and "has been working really hard on it," before the pair launched into a short rendition of the Britpop band's Coffee & TV single.

After praising his son, who was off camera, Buckley then pulled out a rather Inbetweeners-esque joke on him by introducing his guitar solo, which turned out to be a fart noise.

Buckley might be up for playing the odd childish prank on his son, but he's previously vowed to "never" let his children watch the show.

"I would never let them watch The Inbetweeners," he declared on Good Morning Britain back in 2018.

Asked by Susanna Reid at what age he'd consider allowing them to watch the show, he added: "Well, never because you know it's different for me because I'm supposed to be their dad and I don't want them to see me behaving in that way.

"I've already got very little respect from them to begin with."

The actor and personality - who's also starred in the likes of White Gold and Zapped and his own YouTube channel At Home with The Buckleys - has previously distanced himself from his famous character, saying there's no amount which could make him play Jay again.

Asked by Radio X's Chris Moyles if would he would reprise his role, he replied: "No, I don't wanna go near it anymore. Not because I don't think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would... I love the boys, I love the writers."

"Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world," he went on. "All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day, we might have had an episode or a TV, you know, or a film or something.

"It was the best job in the world. But it might - you know, as I'm getting older - it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved.

"There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that."

