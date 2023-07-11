Blur to play The Ballad of Darren album in full at special London gig and global livestream event

Blur have announced another London gig this month. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends are set to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album by playing it full and hosting a global livestream event.

Blur have confirmed a special date at London's Eventim Apollo where they will play their new album in full.

The Britpop icons - comprised of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - have announced Blur present: The Ballad Of Darren, which will see them play the record from start to finish for fans.

The performance will take place on 25th July at London's Eventim Apollo and will be livestreamed at 9pm BST.

In order to gain access to the ticket sale on 18th July, fans must pre-order the new album, which is released on 21st July.

Customers who have already pre-ordered the album will be automatically included and will receive a code via email.

blur presents The Ballad of Darren live at @EventimApollo London on 25th July. The only full album live performance. Plus global livestream.



Pre-order the album via the blur official shop for access to the ticket sale on 18th July. Livestream on sale now.https://t.co/wBEARrfq3g pic.twitter.com/kaCVrRaXK7 — blur (@blurofficial) July 11, 2023

In the 24 hours after the livestream on 25th July, the show will be rebroadcast for different time zones. It will then be available to watch on demand from 26th July at 1pm BST to 26th July at 1pm BST.

Livestream tickets are on sale now.

Blur - The Ballad of Darren live at Eventim Apollo (Official Livestream Trailer)

Last weekend saw the band play a duo of dates at Wembley Stadium, with highlights which included Phil Daniels joining them on both nights for a rendition of Parklife and a stirring performance of Tender joined by the London Community Gospel Choir.

The gigs also saw the band perform previously released The Ballad of Darren tracks, St. Charles Square and The Narcissist as well as hits from across the last 30, including There's No Other Way, Popscene, Bettlebum, This Is A Low, Song 2, Girls & Bous and The Universal.

Night one at Wembley also saw Albarn pay tribute to Freddie Mercury and his iconic Live Aid appearance, dubbing the biggest Wembley Stadium moment of all time, while the second night saw him share a cheeky onstage kiss with Coxon and even shed a few tears.

Blur on their new single The Narcissist

