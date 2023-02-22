Paul Weller leads support for Blur's second Wembley show

Paul Weller is among the support acts for Blur's second Wembley gig. Picture: 1. Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images 2. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Britpop legends will be joined on their second night at Wembley by special guests Paul Weller, The Selecter and more.

Paul Weller is among the names confirmed to support Blur at their second Wembley date.

The Britpop outfit first announced they'd be playing a reunion show on Saturday 8th July 2023 and due to popular demand they soon added a second night at the stadium on the following night (9th July).

Now, they've confirmed the acts set to open for them on their second night at the iconic venue, with The Modfather standing topping the bill of special guests.

Before him, the stage will be warmed up by British two-tone outfit The Selecter and a DJ set from six-time world snooker champion Steve Davis.

Tickets for their second date are on sale now.

Wembley Stadium supports just announced! Very special guest @paulwellerHQ, @SteveSnooker and @theselecter will be joining blur for their second night at Wembley on 9th July. Don’t miss it! Tickets on sale now – https://t.co/cHu44LjTxD pic.twitter.com/3paH9d9XZa — blur (@blurofficial) February 22, 2023

Their first Wembley show on 8th July will see support from Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

Blur first confirmed their reunion back in November last year, with frontman Damon Albarn commenting: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon agreed: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

The news was a closely kept secret, but Alex James told Radio X how his kids almost spilled the beans to their pals.

"Keeping it in the bag has been tricky because one of the kids found out and started telling all the others, then they started telling their friends," he told Johnny Vaughan. "I was like, No no! You could totally ruin it!

"But they're really excited! I was taking one of them to see one of his friend's bands play the other week, and he was saying 'Dad, dad, they do two Blur songs! And only one Oasis song!"

