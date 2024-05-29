Blur's Alex James is trying to make a giant Frazzle for Big Feastival

Alex James of Blur Rock band performs live at Lucca Summer in 2023. Picture: Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Big Feastival founder told The Chris Moyles Show about his invention as a way of limiting waste on site at the festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex James is trying to develop a "really big frazzle" for Big Feastival.

After the band's mega reunion shows in 2023, the Blur bassist is back to his day job as cheese farmer and the founder of the Costwolds' food and music festival, but revealed he's been trying to work on a culinary version of the vintage British crisp.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (29th May), he recalled: "There was a point where we first met to discuss touring again last year, [...] and Damon [Albarn] was like, 'So what you doing then Graham [Coxon]?' And Graham's doing a film score with Jess Butterworth. 'What you doing Dave [Rowntree]?' Dave's doing a film score for Disney....

"He said, 'What you doing Alex?' I was like, 'I'm actually trying to make a really big Frazzle.'"

Watch him discuss his plans for the festival here:

Alex James and the giant Frazzle!

"And I was. It was the truth. I still am. I haven't got there yet. I'm still working on it." the bassist added. "I love a Frazzle. There's this problem at food festivals you've got to serve good food, but the disposable plates. It's a massive waste of money and time and everything.

"So we were making these really nice steak sandwiches and I thought maybe we could serve them on a poppadom instead of a plate, but they just didn't have the structural rigidity... but a huge edible plate that would soak up the juices?"

Big Feastival will be headlined by Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol this year.

The British singer will kick things off on the Friday night of the festival, the 30-piece orchestra of Ministry Of Sound Classical will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and veteran indie rockers Snow Patrol will close the festival with a headline set on the Sunday.

Other acts included on the bill are Johnny Marr, Cat Burns, 86TVs, Circa Waves and more.

Visit thebigfeastival.com for the full line-up and how to buy tickets.