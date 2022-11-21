Blur announce 2023 date at Dublin's Malahide Castle

21 November 2022, 11:35

Blur
Blur have announced an Irish date for 2023. Picture: Linda Brownlee/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends have added the Irish show to their list of reunion dates next year. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Blur have announced a fresh live date for 2023.

The Britpop legends - made up of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - announced their plans to reunite earlier this month.

Now, they've confirmed an Irish date at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Saturday 24th June 2023 - the same weekend as Glastonbury Festival.

Find out everything we know about the dates and how to buy tickets,

What is Blur's Irish date?

Blur will play Malahide Castle in Dublin on Saturday 24th June.

When do Blur's Dublin tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale 9am (GMT) Friday 25th November.

What are Blur's 2023 dates?

  • 24th June: Malahide Castle, Dublin
  • 6th July: Beauregard Festival, France
  • 8th July: Wembley Stadium, London
  • 9th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Who's supporting Blur at Malahide Castle?

Support acts for Blur at Malahide Castle are still to be announced.

