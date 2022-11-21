Blur announce 2023 date at Dublin's Malahide Castle

Blur have announced an Irish date for 2023. Picture: Linda Brownlee/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends have added the Irish show to their list of reunion dates next year. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blur have announced a fresh live date for 2023.

The Britpop legends - made up of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - announced their plans to reunite earlier this month.

Now, they've confirmed an Irish date at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Saturday 24th June 2023 - the same weekend as Glastonbury Festival.

Find out everything we know about the dates and how to buy tickets,

Blur play Malahide Castle, Dublin on 24 June 2023 🏰



Tickets on sale 9am (GMT) Friday 25 November https://t.co/8ariV3Am9s pic.twitter.com/BQeG6pE2fl — blur (@blurofficial) November 21, 2022

READ MORE: Blur's Alex James "delighted" over reports Liam Gallagher could be his neighbour

What is Blur's Irish date?

Blur will play Malahide Castle in Dublin on Saturday 24th June.

When do Blur's Dublin tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale 9am (GMT) Friday 25th November.

What are Blur's 2023 dates?

24th June: Malahide Castle, Dublin

6th July: Beauregard Festival, France

8th July: Wembley Stadium, London

9th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Who's supporting Blur at Malahide Castle?

Support acts for Blur at Malahide Castle are still to be announced.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher jokes about cost of Blur tickets