Communion Presents - Show 16

29th April 2013, 20:10

This week on Communion Presents, Story Books join Maz to talk about their forthcoming EP release on Communion Records.

Communion - Story Books

 

Radio X Presents Communion Show 16 (28 April 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X