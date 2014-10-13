Communion Presents (12 October 2014)

13th October 2014, 14:45

This week, Sylvan Esso are in the studio, an American two-piece whose self-titled debut record is one of Maz's picks of the year.

Sylan Esso

Maz and the Communion Presents show have now moved to the earlier time slot of 7 to 9pm on Sunday nights. Listen to the latest show right here!

 

Communion Presents (12 October 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

 

 

TRACK LISTING:

BEAR'S DEN - ABOVE THE CLOUDS OF POMPEII
NICK MULVEY - CUCURUCU
HOPIUM - DREAMERS
CIRCA WAVES - SO LONG
THE BLACK KEYS - FEVER
PAOLO NUTINI - IRON SKY
CHET FAKER - TALK IS CHEAP
RAE MORRIS - CLOSER
BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - LUNA
BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE
SIVU - BETTER MAN THAN HE
FOALS - MY NUMBER
JOY DIVISION - LOVE WILL TEAR US APART
ADULT JAZZ - AM GONE
ARCTIC MONKEYS - KNEE SOCKS
EAVES - AS OLD AS THE GRAVE
JAMES BAY - HOLD BACK THE RIVER
IGGY POP - LUST FOR LIFE
SYLVAN ESSO -  COFFEE
SYLVAN ESSO - HEY MAMI
MR TWIN SISTER - IN THE HOUSE OF YES
HOZIER - TAKE ME TO THE CHURCH
KINGS OF LEON -  DON'T MATTER
MONEY - HOLD ME FOREVER
DAMIEN RICE - I DON'T WANT TO CHANGE YOU

