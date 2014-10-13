This week, Sylvan Esso are in the studio, an American two-piece whose self-titled debut record is one of Maz's picks of the year.

Maz and the Communion Presents show have now moved to the earlier time slot of 7 to 9pm on Sunday nights. Listen to the latest show right here! Communion Presents (12 October 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud TRACK LISTING: BEAR'S DEN - ABOVE THE CLOUDS OF POMPEII

NICK MULVEY - CUCURUCU

HOPIUM - DREAMERS

CIRCA WAVES - SO LONG

THE BLACK KEYS - FEVER

PAOLO NUTINI - IRON SKY

CHET FAKER - TALK IS CHEAP

RAE MORRIS - CLOSER

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - LUNA

BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE

SIVU - BETTER MAN THAN HE

FOALS - MY NUMBER

JOY DIVISION - LOVE WILL TEAR US APART

ADULT JAZZ - AM GONE

ARCTIC MONKEYS - KNEE SOCKS

EAVES - AS OLD AS THE GRAVE

JAMES BAY - HOLD BACK THE RIVER

IGGY POP - LUST FOR LIFE

SYLVAN ESSO - COFFEE

SYLVAN ESSO - HEY MAMI

MR TWIN SISTER - IN THE HOUSE OF YES

HOZIER - TAKE ME TO THE CHURCH

KINGS OF LEON - DON'T MATTER

MONEY - HOLD ME FOREVER

DAMIEN RICE - I DON'T WANT TO CHANGE YOU