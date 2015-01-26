Communion Presents (25th January 2015)

This week Maz is joined by the resplendent Rae Morris. Plus, his Making Waves track comes from Frett, there's a live tune from Hozier, and new music from Laura Marling.

Rae Morris Kendal Calling 2014

 

Communion Presents (25th January 2015) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X