Florence + The Machine Announce Hunger Single

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Press

Florence Welch and co have revealed their new single will be out on 3 May.

Florence + The Machine have announced their new HUNGER single will come out this week.

Taking to Twitter, the Ship To Wreck outfit revealed their first official release and it's accompanying visuals will drop on 3 May 2018.

The video will be directed by long-time collaborator AG Rojas, with photos courtesy of Vince Haycock.

See their announcement below:

HUNGER

Single out May 3

Video directed by AG Rojas

Photos by @vincehaycock pic.twitter.com/DUeJjnpdZ9 — florence welch (@flo_tweet) April 30, 2018

The Sky Full Of Song band are also set to play a series sold out intimate dates in the UK and US, with £1 of every ticket sold going to charity.

The dates will proceed Florence + The Machine's support slot for The Rolling Stones on 25 May 2018.

We are so excited to be supporting The @RollingStones, it is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences. Xxhttps://t.co/UvxOJ4netu pic.twitter.com/6tSMrQKBJE — florence welch (@flo_tweet) April 23, 2018

Also joining the Paint It Black legends on their UK dates are the likes of Liam Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft, James Bay and The Vaccines.

See Florence + The Machine’s full UK dates so far:

5 May - Halifax Victoria Theatre

6 May - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

8 May - London, Royal Festival Hall

25 May - London, London Stadium (The Rolling Stones special guests)

