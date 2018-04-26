Florence + The Machine Announce Intimate UK Shows

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Press

The Ship To Wreck outfit will play the dates ahead of their support set for The Rolling Stones next month.

Florence + The Machine have announced an intimate mini UK tour.

The Sky Full Of Song outfit will play dates next month at the Halifax Victoria Theatre, Scunthorpe Baths Hall and the London Royal Festival Hall.

Excited to announce some intimate shows in the UK & US this May 🎼❤️ Tickets on sale Fri 27th, 10am local https://t.co/ivZ6k0x2gD - £1/$1 from each ticket sold will go to @Shelter (UK), @WINNYC_ORG (NY), or @DWCweb (LA). More info on the incredible work these charities do.. pic.twitter.com/NIHOWWqM74 — florence welch (@flo_tweet) April 26, 2018

Florence Welch and co. will also take to the US for shows in Brooklyn and LA, with £1 of every ticket sold going to different charities.

£1 of every ticket sold for their UK shows will go towards Shelter, which helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through advice, support and legal services.

Listen to the first new material since their 2015 How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful album:

See Florence + The Machine’s full UK dates so far:

5 May - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

6 May - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

8 May - London, Royal Festival Hall

25 May - London, London Stadium (The Rolling Stones special guests)

Watch Dave Grohl pay tribute to Florence Welch at Glastonbury 2017: