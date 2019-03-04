See Nish Kumar on tour - new date added

Nish Kumar. Picture: Impressive PR/Press

The comedian has announced a headline show at London’s Hackney Empire on 1 April

Nish Kumar is currently on tour with his latest show, It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves.

The all-new show takes its title from a quote from Terminator 2 and there will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days. It’s funny stuff!

The tour continues into March 2019 and Nish has announced a second date at London’s Hackney Empire on 1 April due to popular demand.

Nish Kumar 2019 tour dates. Picture: Press

6 March ABERYSTWYTH – Arts Centre

7 March BRISTOL – Anson Rooms

8 March STEVENAGE – Gordon Craig Theatre

9 March LINCOLN – Engine Shed

10 March KINGSTON – Rose Theatre

14 March YORK – Grand Opera House

15 March BIRMINGHAM – Town Hall

16 March NOTTINGHAM – Playhouse

17 March AYLESBURY – Waterside Theatre

20 March ST ALBANS – Alban Arena

21 March NORWICH – Theatre Royal

22 March NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre

23 March CARLISLE – Sands Theatre

24 March HUDDERSFIELD – Town Hall

27 March CHELTENHAM – Town Hall

28 March DORKING – Dorking Halls

29 March HACKNEY – Empire

30 March PLYMOUTH – Theatre Royal

31 March YEOVIL - Westland

Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave-reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 & 2016.

He’s also a frequent voice and face across both television and radio, with appearances on Q.I., Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Nish also hosts his own new satirical, spoof, news series, The Mash Report, for BBC Two with more shows confirmed for later this year. Kumar has also been a guest on the acclaimed Radio X show with Elis James and John Robins.

More info: www.nishkumar.co.uk