See Nish Kumar on tour - new date added
4 March 2019, 15:10 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 15:23
The comedian has announced a headline show at London’s Hackney Empire on 1 April
Nish Kumar is currently on tour with his latest show, It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves.
The all-new show takes its title from a quote from Terminator 2 and there will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days. It’s funny stuff!
The tour continues into March 2019 and Nish has announced a second date at London’s Hackney Empire on 1 April due to popular demand.
Tickets are on sale now here
Nish Kumar 2019 tour dates
6 March ABERYSTWYTH – Arts Centre
7 March BRISTOL – Anson Rooms
8 March STEVENAGE – Gordon Craig Theatre
9 March LINCOLN – Engine Shed
10 March KINGSTON – Rose Theatre
14 March YORK – Grand Opera House
15 March BIRMINGHAM – Town Hall
16 March NOTTINGHAM – Playhouse
17 March AYLESBURY – Waterside Theatre
20 March ST ALBANS – Alban Arena
21 March NORWICH – Theatre Royal
22 March NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre
23 March CARLISLE – Sands Theatre
24 March HUDDERSFIELD – Town Hall
27 March CHELTENHAM – Town Hall
28 March DORKING – Dorking Halls
29 March HACKNEY – Empire
30 March PLYMOUTH – Theatre Royal
31 March YEOVIL - Westland
Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave-reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 & 2016.
He’s also a frequent voice and face across both television and radio, with appearances on Q.I., Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Nish also hosts his own new satirical, spoof, news series, The Mash Report, for BBC Two with more shows confirmed for later this year. Kumar has also been a guest on the acclaimed Radio X show with Elis James and John Robins.