A Night With Janis Joplin: get tickets to the hit musical

Mary Bridget Davies stars in A Night With Janis Joplin. Picture: Press

The hit Broadway musical will get its UK premiere at London's Peacock Theatre in August - find out how to get tickets here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The musical A Night With Janis Joplin will make its UK premiere at the Peacock Theatre in London from 21st August, running until 28th September.

A celebration of the late singer Joplin and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith - the show stars Mary Bridget Davies, who will be sharing the role with Sharon Sexton*.

Joplin made a huge impression when she came to prominence in 1967 with her raw, bluesy vocals and honest personality. She quickly became a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock and the show features many of her classic songs, including Piece Of My Heart, Cry Baby, Me And Bobby McGee and more.

A Night With Janis Joplin began in 2011 and was an immediate success, touring for the next two years opening on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in October 2013.

Mary Bridget Davies played the role of Janis Joplin for both the touring and Broadway productions, receiving a Tony Award® nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance.

A Night With Janis Joplin Trailer

Janis Joplin’s sister, Laura Joplin, says that the musical is a “full belted memory that drives joy into my heart and tears from my eyes”.

Tickets for A Night With Janis Joplin at the Peacock Theatre are on sale now via anightwithjanisjoplin.com

* Mary is scheduled to perform at all evening performances and Sharon at all matinee performances.