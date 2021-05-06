Toby Tarrant reacts to Mission Impossible's UK location

By Radio X

The latest Mission Impossible film is shooting at the very un-exotic location of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire.

Following in the footsteps of the new Batman movie, Mission Impossible has come to England. The forthcoming action film, starring Tom Cruise, has headed town to the UK to film some scenes in the Peak District.

However, unlike some of the exotic locations Cruise and the team have visited before, you'd be forgiven for thinking a disused quarry in Derbyshire was a little bit of a letdown.

Watch Toby's take on the location and find out what he'd do if he was being shouted at by the Hollywood star in our video above.

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant reacts Liverpool's pilot events