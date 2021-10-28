Mark Strong plays Harder Better Faster STRONGer with Toby Tarrant

By Jenny Mensah

Mark Strong visited Radio X this week and Toby Tarrant had a great game for him to play.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hollywood actor Mark Strong has a pretty strong name, so when he visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, Toby Tarrant just had to play a game with him related to it.

All he had to do is guess whether each animal was STRONGer or weaker than the other.

Simple right? Find out how he got along in our video above.

Mark Strong plays Strong Enough with Toby Tarrant. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE - Mark Strong: It's fantastic if you don't know who I am

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.