Johnny Vaughan calls Toby Tarrant about his mullet quote

By Radio X

Johnny Vaughan gets on the line and talks about everything from Alan Partridge's appearance at a Coldplay gig to whether he invited this phrase about the mullet.

Toby is standing in for Chris Moyles once again with the mighty producer Vin, who had a few claims about Toby's fellow Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan.

One was that Johnny claimed to be the first person to describe the mullet as being business at the front and party at the back and the other claim was about how he eats his McDonalds.

As it turns out, Johnny does reckon he was the first to say a lot of things, but he's not going to take the credit where it's not due.

Find out what the Radio X DJ said in our hair-raising video above. You could even say he clears the... hair.

