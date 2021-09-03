David Seaman discusses Arsenal's "frustrating" performance with Toby Tarrant

The former Arsenal goalie spoke to Toby Tarrant about his beloved team and revealed it's "hard to take" watching them at the bottom of the league.

David Seaman has reacted to Arsenal's disappointing performance in the Premier League.

The north London team currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League below Norwich City and the former goalie spoke to Toby Tarrant about the state of his old team.

"It's frustrating when you see where the club is at now," said Seaman. "You know. It's hard to take. I know a lot of people are enjoying the fact they're at the bottom of the league and Spurs (Tottenham) are at the top.

"Just when you thought it was really bad being bottom, you look at the top of the league and it's Spurs!"

But it wasn't all negative and the former England goalkeeper had a few words of hope too.

Find out what he said in our video above.

