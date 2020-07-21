The Ringos: Vote for your favourite drummer in the 4Til7 Thang's poll

The Ringos World Cup. Picture: Radio X

Johnny Vaughan and the 4Til7 Thang are celebrating some of the best drummers in rock, but who is your fave sticksman? Vote in our poll.

Johnny Vaughan and the 4Til7 Thang are set to celebrate the mighty drummer in The Ringos!

That's right, named after The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, we're embarking on a celebration of all things tubthumping.

With a little help from our listeners, we've compiled a list on some of our most-loved drummers in rock and we're asking you to vote for them in our poll.

The Ringos will see everyone from Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins to The Stone Roses' Reni battle it out in a football knock-out stage, based competition.

It's all a bit of fun, so if you want to take part, head to our Twitter to answer our poll.

Our first fixture, which kicks off on Tuesday 21 July from 4pm will see Blink 182's Travis Barker go head to head against Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders.

Will it be the pop punk legend or the Sheffield rocker who reigns supreme? You decide!

