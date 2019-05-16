Johnny Vaughan imagines Clint Eastwood being Scottish

It's not every day the famous American actor and director gets a Scottish accent. Watch him being reimagined by the Radio X DJ here.

Clint Eastwood is a lot of things; an internationally famous actor, a filmmaker, a musician, a director and a politician.

However, one thing you can never say about the Hollywood legend is that he's Scottish.

But why let that get in the way of our imaginations?

This week Johnny Vaughan imagined what it would be like if the Dirty Harry star was in fact a Glasgwegian man.

Watch our video, where Johnny puts his very own spin on the country and western star.

