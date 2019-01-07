VIDEO: Tough John returns this New Year for a NEW YOU

Johnny Vaughan's alter ego has returned to get us fighting fit for the New Year by allowing us to unlock that gamma core.

The festive season is a time of excess, so there's no doubt that we're all feeling a little sluggish and plumper than we'd like to be.

But luckily Tough John has returned to give us some time tips on how to start a New Year with a new you... at a bargain price.

Watch Tough John's tips in our video above, which was made fresh for 2019.

Tough John helps us access that gamma core in the New Year. Picture: Radio X

That's right guys, you may not have an iron palace like Tough John, but there's plenty of office items you have at your disposal.

Haven't got any dumb bells, why not use a stapler to practice those RAM (rapid arm movements)?

To infinity and the core!

Get the secret to gorgeous glutes:

