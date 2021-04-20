Chris Moyles reveals why he “wouldn’t be good” on I’m A Celeb

By Radio X

Vernon Kay appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and recommended appearing on the reality show to The Radio X DJ.

Vernon Kay appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his new game show to his time spent on I'm A Celeb.

The Game of Talents host has nothing but positive things to say about his experience on the celebrity reality competition and would suggest anyone who's asked should go for it.

However, Chris Moyles isn't too sure he'd be any good on the show, which usually takes place in the Australian jungle, because of one of his biggest fears.

The Radio X DJ revealed: You see I just wouldn’t be good on ‘I’m a Celeb’ because we had Tiff’s niece last week and we took her to Go Ape, you know the treetop adventure place?

"And I papped myself and I realised I’m more scared of heights than I actually genuinely thought I was, and I knew I was scared of heights!"

Moyles added: "This guy was behind me with his daughter, he was talking me across all the bridges 'you’ll be fine, you’ve got this, don’t worry about it'. Meanwhile his daughter’s like hanging off stuff with one arm!"

However, Kay reckons it's being on the hit TV celebrity reality competition makes you face your fears.

"Yeah but the thing is Chris, when you’re doing stuff like that, you’ve got no choice but to do it because 14 million people are watching," the TV personality explained. "You’d be alright!

Game of Talents continues next Saturday 24 April on ITV.

READ MORE: Dan was an absolute hero in 20 seconds to £20k

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: