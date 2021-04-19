Dan was an absolute hero in 20 seconds to £20k

By Radio X

It was time for another listener to try his luck at Chris Moyles' music guessing game and it's fair to say it was a close one.

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game, is that it's a LOT harder than it looks and sounds.

Each week Chris Moyles gives a lucky listener the chance to win £20K by guessing as many songs as they can in 20 seconds, but it is definitely not one for the faint hearted.

This time, it was up to Dan to step up to the plate, and things didn't look great when he took the majority of his time trying to guess the first song!

However, fortune certainly favours the brave and Dan was rewarded for his courage.

Find out how he got on in our video above.

READ MORE: Our first 20 Seconds To £20k caller crashes out in epic style

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: