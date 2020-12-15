When Pablo Escobar's son appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

Earlier this year, the son of the famous drug lord featured in The Chris Moyles segment Who Are You? Find out what he had to say here.

Philip Witcomb appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this summer as a mystery guest, but you'd be forgiven for not knowing who he was. The man who claimed to be the son of Pablo Escobar!

Chris, Pippa and James were pretty stumped as to who he was, but Dom made an incredible educated guess and landed right on the money.

Watch Roberto - aka Philip Witcomb - talk about his life being adopted by an MI6 agent and how he found out he was the "first born son of the world's most notorious drug lord".

There have since been some claims that Phil's story doesn't quite add up, but it makes for a compelling video either way.

WATCH MORE: Chris Moyles' mystery guest was made an epic Christmas song

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: