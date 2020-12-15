When Pablo Escobar's son appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

15 December 2020, 11:08 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 11:16

Earlier this year, the son of the famous drug lord featured in The Chris Moyles segment Who Are You? Find out what he had to say here.

Philip Witcomb appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this summer as a mystery guest, but you'd be forgiven for not knowing who he was. The man who claimed to be the son of Pablo Escobar!

Chris, Pippa and James were pretty stumped as to who he was, but Dom made an incredible educated guess and landed right on the money.

Watch Roberto - aka Philip Witcomb - talk about his life being adopted by an MI6 agent and how he found out he was the "first born son of the world's most notorious drug lord".

There have since been some claims that Phil's story doesn't quite add up, but it makes for a compelling video either way.

WATCH MORE: Chris Moyles' mystery guest was made an epic Christmas song

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles holds a stuffed toy version of himself

The Chris Moyles Show's festive stuffed toys are pretty disturbing
Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate
Chris Moyles brings out Dominic The Donkey for 2020

Chris Moyles kicks off Christmas 2020 with Dominick The Donkey!
Boy George remembers his time on A-Team on The Chris Moyles Show

Boy George has the best story about appearing on The A-Team

Pippa reacts to 'birthday message' from President Barack Obama

Pippa reacts to her Barack Obama birthday message!

Latest On Radio X

Sharon Osbourne appears on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne reveals COVID-19 diagnosis and brief hospitalisation

News

Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie from London

Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie

News

Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988)

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

News

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Peaches

Dave Grohl covering Peaches has surprisingly epic results

Foo Fighters

Piers Morgan in February 2020

Piers Morgan addresses being photographed in a cab without a face mask

News

Radio X Mental Health Toolkit

Radio X teams up with CALM to launch mental health podcasts

News