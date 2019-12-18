Chris Moyles' mystery guest had a very special Christmas song

18 December 2019, 22:27

Chris, Dom and Matt Hulbert
Chris, Dom and Matt Hulbert. Picture: Radio x

Can Chris identify the infamous Matt Hulbert of Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone fame?

In 2015, when Radio X launched, a guy called Matt Hulbert wrote a Christmas song about his excitement about Chris Moyles returning to radio.

It sat on YouTube for four years, picking up a tiny number of views, until it came to Chris’s attention a few weeks ago.

He played it on-air and got a lovely reaction from the listeners.

Someone Chris knew, Dave Bethell, heard the song and thought he’d give it a remix – so Dave got in contact with Matt Hulbert, did some fancy stuff to it, and made it sound like a proper record.

Matt then put the new version on all the main download and streaming platforms like YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.

Now, after a few plays on-air it appears to be doing rather well!

Needless to say, Matt is absolutely beside himself with excitement about it all - especially when we invited him in to be today's "Who Are You?" guest. Will Chris guess his identity? Watch and find out.

A mysterious guest pops into the studio to chat LIVE with Chris in our latest 'Who Are You?'

A mysterious guest pops into the studio to chat LIVE with Chris in our latest 'Who Are You?'

Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles gets surprised with kittens and holds a kitten for the first time ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles is surprised by adorable kittens in the studio
Pippa shows Jack Black and Karen Gillan her party trick

WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick
Tom from Snow Windows creates a festive Christmas scene with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender on The Chris Moyles Show

Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender
Designed By Mulberry...Made For Apple - Private View

Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

News

Mathew Horne talks Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special on The Chris Moyles Show

Mathew Horne: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is best episode we’ve ever done

News

Latest On Radio X

Keith Richards in 1994

Keith Richards: his best ever quotes

The Rolling Stones

Guns N' Roses at ACL Music Festival 2019

Guns N'Roses add second London date for 2020

Guns N' Roses

Oasis in 1994: Tony McCarroll, Bonehead, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher and Guigsy.

Why Oasis were sued over the song Whatever

Oasis

David Bowie in early 1972

Can you match the David Bowie single to the Bowie album?

Quizzes

Live Earth Concert, Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - 07 Jul 2007

When did John Frusciante last play with Red Hot Chili Peppers & what was on the setlist?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at O2 Ritz Manchester

Liam Gallagher: I turned down I'm A Celeb, Strictly Come Dancing & Jeremy Kyle offers

Liam Gallagher