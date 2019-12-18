Chris Moyles' mystery guest had a very special Christmas song

Chris, Dom and Matt Hulbert. Picture: Radio x

Can Chris identify the infamous Matt Hulbert of Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone fame?

In 2015, when Radio X launched, a guy called Matt Hulbert wrote a Christmas song about his excitement about Chris Moyles returning to radio.

It sat on YouTube for four years, picking up a tiny number of views, until it came to Chris’s attention a few weeks ago.

He played it on-air and got a lovely reaction from the listeners.

Someone Chris knew, Dave Bethell, heard the song and thought he’d give it a remix – so Dave got in contact with Matt Hulbert, did some fancy stuff to it, and made it sound like a proper record.

Matt then put the new version on all the main download and streaming platforms like YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.

Now, after a few plays on-air it appears to be doing rather well!

Needless to say, Matt is absolutely beside himself with excitement about it all - especially when we invited him in to be today's "Who Are You?" guest. Will Chris guess his identity? Watch and find out.