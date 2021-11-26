When Matt ate fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

One year ago, our producer took on the gruesome challenge for The Chris Moyles Show and the results were toe-curlingly hilarious.

If you're a fan of The Chris Moyles Show, then you'll remember when our producer Matt took on fermented fish.

The Swedish delicacy is known for having an acquired taste and a very strong smell and... for some bizarre reason... Matt toyed with the idea of trying it.

Naturally, Chris had to call him on it and the producer took to the streets for the challenge of a lifetime, which was so smelly he had to do it on Leicester Square!

What happened next was pretty disgusting and hilarious in equal measure and as it turned out it's still just as bad one year later!

If you don't like the sound and sight of people retching, then this isn't one for you. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

READ MORE: The best eating challenges on The Chris Moyles Show

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.