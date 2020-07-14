WATCH: Zippy star Ronnie Le Drew talks Rainbow's "naughty" episode

This week's mystery guest was an absolute children's TV legend, but he wasn't always 100% PG. Find out why here...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we were graced with the absolute TV legend that is Ronnie Le Drew.

The famous puppeteer and voice star is known for portraying the iconic character that is Zippy from Rainbow, so it's fair to say he knows a thing or two about kids' TV.

However, one special episode of the hit show isn’t very child friendly at all and it’s littered with lewd one-liners throughout.

Talking to Chris Moyles about the legendary "naughty" Rainbow episode, Le Drew explained: "Basically we did it for the VTR people in 1976 and it wasn't supposed to go out. It was obviously the internal stuff. [...] We all swapped these silly bits.

"We decided instead of doing Rainbow with swearing in it we'd do a clean version, but a naughty school boy one [...] and it went on YouTube eventually and it's been on forever..."

This week's mystery guest Ronnie Le Drew talks that naughty episode of Rainbow. Picture: Radio X

