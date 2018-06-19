WATCH: Your Latest Toby Lerone Is Out Of Control

19 June 2018, 15:51

One of our listeners provided Chris and the team with another Toby Lerone, and you could say it's super!

Another week, another bumper pack of Toby Lerones sent into The Chris Moyles show by his awesome listeners!

We've had a few subtle shout outs recently, but this latest one didn't pull its punches.

How did they get away with it?

Watch our video above to hear it in all it's glory!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

