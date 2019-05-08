The Fun House twins had a "whole lot of fun" on The Chris Moyles Show

8 May 2019, 14:56 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 15:17

Melanie and Martina from the hit children's game show hosted by Pat Sharp were the mystery guests on The Chris Moyles Show this week.

This week's mystery guests on The Chris Moyles Show were two for the price of one and a "whole lotta fun".

Chris and Dom guessed the identity of the pair quite quickly, but it's fair to say that being twins meant they probably gave the game away for each other.

The twins from Fun House visit The Chris Moyles Show
The twins from Fun House visit The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Despite not wearing anything yellow or red, Melanie and Martina were correctly identified as Pat Sharp's cheerleaders and helpful assistants from the 90s game show.

But Chris may have had the upper hand as the old game show host is is friend.

Watch our video to find out what the twins are like now.

