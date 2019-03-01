Watch Shed Seven perform Chasing Rainbows live on The Chris Moyles Show

Rick Witter and Paul Banks from Chris Moyles' favourite band give a special performance of their 1998 track live on-air.

This week saw Shed Seven visit The Chris Moyles Show for a belated birthday treat.

Frontman Rick Witter and guitarist Paul Banks came into the show to catch up with Chris and play a special live session in the Radio X studio.

Watch the York rockers play their 1998 track, Chasing Rainbows, which is taken off their Let It Ride album.

Last week saw Chris surprised with the Leeds United F.C first team bus and present a very special birthday show at Elland Road, the home of his beloved football team.

Watch the highlights here:

