WATCH: James & Joe delivered The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump to The Isle of Wight

28 January 2020, 12:57 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 12:59

Find out what happened when the pair delivered the The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump straight to our lucky winner John's door.

Last week saw a second winner selected for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on your Doorstep, and it was James' turn to take a van load of prizes down to one lucky winner.

Our Radio X producers James and Joe waited patiently to find out where they were headed, and Chris Moyles and the team were absolutely thrilled to hear that John lived in the beautiful Isle of Wight.

Watch our video above to find out what James and Joe got up to on their epic journey, which included a trip on the ferry!

James delivers the Prize Dump to John in The Isle of Wight
James delivers the Prize Dump to John in The Isle of Wight. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of what happed when Dom headed to Chelmsford:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

James Robinson, Chris Moyles and Joe Attewell

WATCH: Chris Moyles is thrilled about where James & Joe are driving for the Prize Dump
Sam and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Chris Moyles makes Sam take the Quiz Stupid Sam quiz

Chris rants about Big Ben's bong

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about the Big Ben bong

Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford

WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep
Dom finds out where he's driving his Prize Dump on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Dom finds out where he's driving for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

Latest On Radio X

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Slash and ACL Music Festival 2019

Guns N' Roses announce third UK date with space to play Friday night of Glastonbury 2020

Guns N' Roses

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot ChilI Peppers

The worst love song lyrics of all time

Features

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video

WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

Blossoms

Billie Eilish and Dave Grohl

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparisons
Royal Blood announce new live dates for August 2019

Royal Blood and Blossoms for This Is Tomorrow Festival 2020

Royal Blood

Massive Attack

Massive Attack to headline All Points East 2020

Festivals 2020