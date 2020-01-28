WATCH: James & Joe delivered The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump to The Isle of Wight

Find out what happened when the pair delivered the The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump straight to our lucky winner John's door.

Last week saw a second winner selected for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on your Doorstep, and it was James' turn to take a van load of prizes down to one lucky winner.

Our Radio X producers James and Joe waited patiently to find out where they were headed, and Chris Moyles and the team were absolutely thrilled to hear that John lived in the beautiful Isle of Wight.

Watch our video above to find out what James and Joe got up to on their epic journey, which included a trip on the ferry!

James delivers the Prize Dump to John in The Isle of Wight. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of what happed when Dom headed to Chelmsford:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep