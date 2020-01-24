WATCH: Chris Moyles is thrilled about where James & Joe are driving for the Prize Dump

Watch the moment The Chris Moyles Show found out where the producers had to take our van full of prizes this week.

It was time to draw a second winner for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on your Doorstep and things were very tense.

John was the lucky listener to win a van full of goodies this time, which included everything from a new iPhone 11, to a 50" TV.

The only thing left to find out is where our Radio X producers James and Joe were heading, and our listener did not disappoint.

Watch the moment Chris and the team found out Joe and James were headed to The Isle of Wight in our video!

James Robinson, Chris Moyles and Joe Attewell. Picture: Radio X

