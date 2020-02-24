WATCH: When Chris Moyles found out where his birthday show in the dark was

Find out how we pulled off The Chris Moyles show in complete darkness and what happened when Chris finally found out where he was.

Last week saw Chris Moyles host his breakfast show in complete darkness.

The stunt was part of the Radio X presenter’s birthday celebrations, which saw him broadcast his radio show from a "secret" London location in the dark, while visited by special guests.

When it finally came for the big reveal, Chris wasn't too thrilled about it!

The Chris Moyles birthday show to take place in the dark. Picture: Radio X

Even thoughMoyles couldn't see what was going on, the show provided some memorable moments for us all to enjoy, including a surprise visit from presenting royalty Ant and Dec.

Tom Grennan also dropped by to share performance of not one but TWO of his bangers.

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Chris got visited by some naturists... well.. some naked cleaners to be precise.

All in a day's work for Radio X!

