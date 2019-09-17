WATCH: Dom's rant about rude people has made Chris Moyles livid

17 September 2019, 13:59 | Updated: 17 September 2019, 14:33

Dom told Chris and Pippa about a run-in he had at the supermarket, and it's got them losing it over people's lack of manners.

This morning, Dom shared a story of his act of kindness at the supermarket that didn't quite get the response he was after.

He told Chris and Pippa how he graciously allowed a couple with less shopping to go in front of him at the supermarket, but they didn't seem too bothered at all.

Watch Dom, Chris and Pippa go off on one about some of the rudest encounters they've ever had in our video above.

If you thought that was bad, remind yourself of how fuming Toby was when his burger was stolen at the pub:

