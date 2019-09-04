VIDEO: Chris Moyles completely loses it at competition callers again

4 September 2019, 16:43 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 15:16

The Chris and the team gave the opportunity for Radio X listeners to win a holiday to Morocco, but he wanted a lot more energy from them.

All this week, The Chris Moyles Show has been giving away amazing prizes for listeners who think they can tell which of the team is eating a gruesome meal.

We've had everything from chicken nuggets vs chicken feet to jelly sweets vs jellied eels, and each reaction has been more hysterical to the last.

But when potential competition winners were welcomed on the show to battle it out for a chance to win a trip to Morocco, it's fair to say Chris wanted a lot more excitement from them.

And he didn't stop there either...

Watch our video to see Chris completely lose it live on-air!

It's not the first time Chris has been a little exasperated by competition winners, though.

Watch our video where Chris tracts to Barry:

