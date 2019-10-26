WATCH: Dom pranks Matt in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton

26 October 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 26 October 2019, 10:01

As the pair went down to interview the Terminator legends, Dom royally stitched up the producer by making him do an impression.

It's fair to say that The Chris Moyles Show are fans of pranking each other at any moment they can.

So when Dom and Matt interviewed Hollywood royalty and Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, Dom thought - what better chance would he have to stitch Matt up?

Matt has a pretty nifty Terminator impression under his belt, but he never thought in a million years he'd have to dust it off in front of the man himself.

And if it wasn't difficult enough trying to impersonate the Austrian American actor, Dom made him throw in a Linda Hamilton one in there too!

Absolute legend.

Watch our video to see it all go down.

Poor Matt!

Terminator: Dark Fate is out now

Watch Arnie react to Chris Moyles' weight loss here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom gets tricked in The Chris Moyles Show's laxative mince pie prank

WATCH: Dom gets pranked with "laxative mince pies"

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss

VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss
Pippa, Matt and Chris feeling ropey on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show team are feeling a bit ropey after a night out
WhatsApp the Radio X studio

Contact Radio X presenters on WhatsApp

Pippa Taylor is so jumpy and Chris Moyles loves it

WATCH: Pippa Taylor is just so easily scared and Chris Moyles loves it

Latest On Radio X

The Libertines

How did The Libertines come up with their name?

The Libertines

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mark Hoppus recalls not being recognised by UK Blink 182 fans the day after their gig

Mark Hoppus: Blink 182 fans didn't recognise me in London

News

Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno live

Kasbian's Serge Pizzorno teases things "cooking in the sergery" as 2020 Leicester gig sells out

Kasabian

iHeartRadio ICONS With Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John's Autobiography, "ME"

Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Pyramid Stage 2019

Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival