WATCH: Dom pranks Matt in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton

As the pair went down to interview the Terminator legends, Dom royally stitched up the producer by making him do an impression.

It's fair to say that The Chris Moyles Show are fans of pranking each other at any moment they can.

So when Dom and Matt interviewed Hollywood royalty and Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, Dom thought - what better chance would he have to stitch Matt up?

Matt has a pretty nifty Terminator impression under his belt, but he never thought in a million years he'd have to dust it off in front of the man himself.

And if it wasn't difficult enough trying to impersonate the Austrian American actor, Dom made him throw in a Linda Hamilton one in there too!

Absolute legend.

Watch our video to see it all go down.

Poor Matt!

Terminator: Dark Fate is out now

Watch Arnie react to Chris Moyles' weight loss here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here: